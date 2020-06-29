Edition: International
Ethiopian regulator receives 12 bids for 2 telecoms licences

Monday 29 June 2020 | 09:29 CET | News

The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) said twelve foreign companies have submitted bids for two new full-service telecommunication licences. The ECA declared that it has received complete information and expressions of interest from nine international telecom operators and two non-telecom companies. 

According to the ECA, the bidders from the telecoms sector are Etisalat, Axian, MTN, Orange, Saudi Telecom Company, Telkom South Africa, Liquid Telecom, Snail Mobile, and Global Partnership for Ethiopia, a consortium of telecom operators comprising Vodafone, Vodacom, and Safaricom. The two non-telecom companies are Kandu Global Telecommunications and Electromecha International Projects. One company's bid submission was incomplete, the ECA said. It is not yet clear when the winners will be announced.


 


Categories: General
Companies: Etisalat / Liquid Telecom / MTN / Orange / Safaricom / Saudi Telecom / Snail Mobile / Telkom / Vodacom / Vodafone
Countries: Ethiopia
