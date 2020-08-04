Edition: International
Ethio Telecom FY revenue rises 31%, customer base up 6%

Tuesday 4 August 2020 | 09:17 CET | News

Ethio Telecom has reported a 31.4 percent increase in revenue to ETB 47.7 billion for the year ending 30 June compared with the same period in 2019, boosted by network expansion, improved customer service and expanding 4G services. 

Ethio Telecom said mobile services accounted for almost half of its revenues, contributing 49 percent. Data came second at 29 percent, international services generated 9 percent and value-added services (VAS) contributed 9.4 percent of its revenues. In total, the company beat its revenue targets by 5.1 percent.

The operator increased its total customer base by 5.8 percent to 46.2 million subscribers, most of whom rely on the company's voice services. 


Categories: General
Companies: Ethio Telecom
Countries: Ethiopia
