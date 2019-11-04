Ethiopian govt offers 40% of Ethio Telecom to international operators, 5% to public

Ethiopia's Ministry of Finance has decided to offer a 5 percent stake in Ethio Telecom to the public, with a cap on the number of shares an individual can buy, reports Addis Fortune. The minority stake in the telecom company will be sold to thousands of Ethiopians. Forty percent of the company will be privatised to one of the international telecom operators, and the government will retain a majority share.
Ethio Telecom has hired KPMG East Africa to conduct an asset valuation and a second draft report on the work, which was submitted a month ago. Once the ministry hires a transaction adviser, it will undertake legal due diligence, identify bidder selection criteria, support the bid preparation, and assist in partner selection and negotiation.
Ethio Telecom is one of the highest-earning state-owned enterprises. During the first half of this fiscal year, the company generated over ETB 22 billion in revenue, of which USD 73 million was in foreign currency.
In the reporting period, it paid ETB 3.9 billion and ETB 2 two billion to the government in the form of taxes and dividends, respectively. By the first half of the current fiscal year, the number of telecom service users in the country reached 45.6 million, up 10.9 percent from the same period the previous year. Of the total customer base, 44 million use mobile devices, 22.7 million use data and 1 million fixed-line users. Telecom penetration has reached 45.4 percent.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions