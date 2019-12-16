Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Safaricom submits expression of interest in Ethiopia licence

Monday 15 June 2020 | 09:42 CET | News

Kenyan operator Safaricom has bid for one of the two telecommunications licences available in neighbouring Ethiopia, The Standard reported. Safaricom said it has submitted an expression of interest, with expectations that the selection of companies to set up operations in Ethiopia would be complete in 2021. Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa said the decision by the Ethiopian government might be delayed by complications caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Ndegwa said Ethiopia is probably one of the few remaining market opportunities for telecom firms, noting that the country has said it will offer telecommunication licences for sale soon and has already asked for expressions of interest.

Ethiopia’s Communication Authority invited international firms last month to bid for the two licences. The Ethiopian telecommunications market has so far been closed by the state but is now being opened up to foreign firms. The population of over 100 million people is currently served by only one operator, state-owned Ethio Telecom.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Ethio Telecom / Safaricom
Countries: Ethiopia / Kenya
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Helios Towers eyes African expansion using USD 450 mln new funds
Published 12 Jun 2020 09:43 CET | Africa
Helios Towers plans to use about USD 450 million in newly raised funds to expand into African countries including Ethiopia, ...

Ethiopian Communication Authority seeks bids for new telecom licences by 22 June
Published 22 May 2020 10:49 CET | Ethiopia
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has invited expressions of interest (EOI) for two new telecommunications licences. ...

Ethiopian govt allows telecom firms to provide mobile money services
Published 02 Apr 2020 09:42 CET | Ethiopia
Ethiopia will allow non-financial institutions to offer mobile money services, opening up the business to telecommunication ...

Safaricom may borrow to fund Ethiopia telecom bid
Published 20 Feb 2020 11:43 CET | Ethiopia
Kenyan operator Safaricom said it plans to borrow in order to fund its entry onto the Ethiopian telecom business market, ...

Orange leaning towards new Ethiopian licence rather than Ethio Telecom investment
Published 16 Dec 2019 09:45 CET | Ethiopia
Orange Group has found the prospect of securing one of the two new Ethiopian licences to be granted in March 2020 more appealing ...





Related Info

Helios Towers eyes African expansion using USD 450 mln new funds
12 Jun | Africa | News
Ethiopian Communication Authority seeks bids for new telecom licences by 22 June
22 May | Ethiopia | News
Ethiopian govt allows telecom firms to provide mobile money services
2 Apr | Ethiopia | News
Safaricom may borrow to fund Ethiopia telecom bid
20 Feb | Ethiopia | News
Orange leaning towards new Ethiopian licence rather than Ethio Telecom investment
16 Dec 2019 | Ethiopia | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

15 Jun International Telecoms Week
16 Jun Oracle fiscal Q4
16 Jun Cisco Live!
16 Jun Report: Dutch Mobile Operators 2020-Q1
18 Jun Westell fiscal Q4
19 Jun Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q1
22 Jun Telkom FY results
22 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
22 Jun ICANN68
23 Jun STIR/SHAKEN Summit
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now