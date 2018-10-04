Edition: International
Wireless

EU to allocate 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi from Q2 2021

Thursday 26 November 2020 | 09:45 CET | News

The German Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, said it plans to allocate the 6 GHz band for WLAN in Q2 2021. This follows approval by a key EU technical committee for expanded use of the band already adopted in the US and other countries. The extra 480 MHz spectrum is expected to provide more capacity for Wi-Fi applications, support innovative use cases and enable new services for consumers and industry. 

The regulator took the decision to allocate a new set of frequencies based on the decision of the Committee for Electronic Communication (ECC), part of the European Conference of Postal and Telecommunications Administrations (CEPT). The ECC has approved the introduction of WLAN services in the 6 GHz frequency range, laying the technical basis for a common EU market for the standard.

At the same time, the ECC published a CEPT report that recommends the European Commission regulate the technical conditions for the use of the new frequencies so it is binding for all the member states. 

German router maker Lancom Systems welcomed the decision by the ECC. It said the European Commission should adopt the ECC's proposal as early as March 2021, and about two months later, the legal details should take effect upon publication in the Official Journal of the European Union. From that point, EU member states have six months to transfer the directive into national law.

The European standards authority has already presented a preliminary standard for Wi-Fi 6E, and manufacturers can have their products approved by test centres commissioned by the EU in order to bring them to market. The final standard is likely to be published in early 2022.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: CEPT / European Commission / German Federal Network Agency / Lancom Systems
Countries: Europe / Germany
Related

German regulator awards 88 frequencies for 5G campus networks in year since applications began
Published 24 Nov 2020 10:06 CET | Germany
The German Federal Network Agency, Bundesnetzagentur, has allocated 88 frequencies for local 5G campus networks a year since the ...

Canada opens consultation about opening up 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi
Published 20 Nov 2020 14:17 CET | Canada
The government of Canada is inviting comments about a proposal to triple the license-exempt spectrum available for Wi-Fi. The ...

German regulator starts consultation for 450 MHz band tender

Published 30 Jul 2020 10:31 CET | Germany
The German federal network agency started a public consultation on the proposed tender of frequencies in the 450 MHz band. ...

UK opens up 6 GHz spectrum for home Wi-Fi services
Published 26 Jul 2020 16:45 CET | United Kingdom
UK regulator Ofcom has announced changes to free up more spectrum for wireless Wi-Fi services, following a consultation earlier ...

Brazil opens way for Wi-Fi in 6 GHz band
Published 06 May 2020 16:46 CET | Brazil
Brazil's National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has opened up the possibility of using the radio frequency bands from 5.925 ...

German mobile networks grow to over 190,000 base stations, 2.8 bln GB of data traffic in 2019

Published 30 Apr 2020 17:18 CET | Germany
The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said in its annual report that the number of mobile base stations in the ...

FCC approves unlicensed use of 6 GHz band for Wi-Fi
Published 23 Apr 2020 17:16 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission has approved its proposal to open up the 6 GHz band for unlicensed use, creating a new ...

German regulator allocates frequencies for professional use of wireless microphones for free

Published 09 Apr 2020 09:56 CET | Germany
The German Federal Network Agency (Bundesnetzagentur) said that it has allocated frequencies in the range between 470 MHz and 694 ...

Broadcom, Intel lead first industry trials of Wi-Fi 6E equipment
Published 03 Mar 2020 14:40 CET | World
The Wireless Broadband Alliance (WBA) announced the first phase of Wi-Fi 6E trials showing multi-gigabit speeds and low-latency ...

Wi-Fi Alliance launches Wi-Fi 6E name for Wi-Fi products using 6 GHz band
Published 06 Jan 2020 09:37 CET | United States
The Wi-Fi Alliance has introduced a new term for Wi-Fi products that can operate in the 6 GHz band: Wi-Fi 6E. The US is expected ...





