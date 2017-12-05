Infinix starts smartphone manufacturing in Egypt in partnership with Sico

Infinix says it has started manufacturing its smartphones in Egypt, the Daily News reported. This makes Infinix the first global smartphones maker to start production lines for its handsets in Egypt, and the second mobile factory in the country after domestic firm Sico Technology. Infinix has signed a cooperation agreement with Sico, under which new production lines to assemble smartphones will start up at Sico's facility in the Assiut technology zone.
The Sico-E plant is equipped with SMT lines with all CNC equipment and related testing equipment. It will have a line of wavelength welding lines, as well as 3 SKD lines with related mobile phone testing services and calibration equipment and devices. These new production lines are operated by 300 engineers, technicians and workers. The Sico plant's output capacity is 6,000 4G smartphones with 4K resolution.
Infinix said that it had spent an extended period of time studying the opportunities before making this investment decision. It was encouraged to take this step by the Egyptian government’s support for the electronics industry, and the presidential initiative to manufacture electronics, which was launched in 2016.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions