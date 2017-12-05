Edition: International
Wireless

Infinix starts smartphone manufacturing in Egypt in partnership with Sico

Thursday 3 December 2020 | 09:39 CET | News

Infinix says it has started manufacturing its smartphones in Egypt, the Daily News reported. This makes Infinix the first global smartphones maker to start production lines for its handsets in Egypt, and the second mobile factory in the country after domestic firm Sico Technology. Infinix has signed a cooperation agreement with Sico, under which new production lines to assemble smartphones will start up at Sico's facility in the Assiut technology zone.

The Sico-E plant is equipped with SMT lines with all CNC equipment and related testing equipment. It will have a line of wavelength welding lines, as well as 3 SKD lines with related mobile phone testing services and calibration equipment and devices. These new production lines are operated by 300 engineers, technicians and workers. The Sico plant's output capacity is 6,000 4G smartphones with 4K resolution.

Infinix said that it had spent an extended period of time studying the opportunities before making this investment decision. It was encouraged to take this step by the Egyptian government’s support for the electronics industry, and the presidential initiative to manufacture electronics, which was launched in 2016. 



Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Infinix / Sico Technology
Countries: Egypt
