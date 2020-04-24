Intel beats expectations in Q1 but guides for lower Q2

Intel said first-quarter revenues beat expectations, jumping 23 percent
from the year before to USD 19.8 billion, with adjusted earnings per share
leaping 63 percent to USD 1.45. Still, looking ahead, Intel is guiding for lower revenues on a sequential basis, at USD 18.5 billion in Q2. Data-centric revenue is seen rising 25 percent while PC-centric revenue is expected flat to slightly up.
CEO Bob Swan did not mention the coronavirus in Intel's statement, but did say Q1 results were a “testament” to the company’s focus on safeguarding employees, supporting supply chain partners and delivering for customers during this “unprecedented challenge”. Swan said he was confident Intel will emerge from the situation “an even stronger company.”
First-quarter revenue growth was again
led by the data-centric business, advancing 43 percent to USD 7.0 billion, but
also the company’s Non-volatile memory Solutions Group (NSG), with revenue
there lifting 46 percent to USD 1.3 billion. At the Internet of Things Group (IoTG),
revenue climbed 3 percent to USD 883 million while at Mobileye, it grew 22
percent to USD 254 million. Finally, at the Programmable Solutions Group,
revenue went 7 percent higher to USD 519 million.
The company said earlier that it would pay a quarterly dividend of USD 0.33 per share on 1 June. Year-to-date, Intel has paid out USD 1.4 billion in dividends, put USD 4.2 billion into share buybacks and recorded free cash flow of USD 2.9 billion.
