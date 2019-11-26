Edition: International
Intel sells home gateway business to Maxlinear for USD 150 mln cash

Monday 6 April 2020 | 16:17 CET | News
MaxLinear has agreed to buy Intel's connected home unit for USD 150 million in cash. The Home Gateway Platform division includes chips for Wi-Fi access points and Ethernet and home gateway products. MaxLinear said the acquisition will complement its existing portfolio, bringing together a complete and scalable platform of connectivity and access service products for existing customers, and creating potential new revenue opportunities in adjacent target end-markets.

Categories: General
Companies: Intel / MaxLinear
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

