Intel unveils new chip for 5G base stations, expands Xeon Scalable range

Intel is maintaining its commitment to the mobile network market with the launch of a processor for 5G base stations. The company also presented updated processors for the data centre market and other products optimised for 5G networks.
The Intel Atom P5900 is a 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) for wireless base stations. The Atom P5900 is designed to meet critical 5G network needs, including high bandwidth and low latency, and Intel said it's working with leading providers such as Verizon and Rakuten to ensure the product meets their needs.
The new product is expected to support Intel's goal to be the leading silicon provider in base stations by 2021. The company estimates the 5G network infrastructure market to be worth USD 25 billion in chip sales by 2023.
In addition, the company presented a new structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration. Code named 'Diamond Mesa', this is is designed to complement Intel’s portfolio of processors and FPGAs for 5G networks. Structured ASICs like Diamond Mesa provide a minimum-risk optimization path for workloads that do not require the full programmability of FPGAs, Intel said. Its latest product targets double the performance efficiency versus the prior generation and is open to early access customers already.
Intel also launched the Ethernet 700 series (code-named 'Edgewater Channel'), its first 5G-optimized network adapter. This offers GPS-based cross-network service synchronization with hardware-enhanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP). Edgewater Channel is sampling now and will enter production in Q2.
For the broader data centre market, Intel announced new additions to its 2nd Gen Xeon Scalable processors. These deliver an average of 36 percent more performance and 42 percent more performance per dollar than the prior generation, the company claims, giving customers increased value across their cloud, network and edge needs. The processors are available today from leading server OxMs.
