Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Intel unveils new chip for 5G base stations, expands Xeon Scalable range

Monday 24 February 2020 | 15:52 CET | News

Intel is maintaining its commitment to the mobile network market with the launch of a processor for 5G base stations. The company also presented updated processors for the data centre market and other products optimised for 5G networks. 

The Intel Atom P5900 is a 10nm system-on-chip (SoC) for wireless base stations. The Atom P5900 is designed to meet critical 5G network needs, including high bandwidth and low latency, and Intel said it's working with leading providers such as Verizon and Rakuten to ensure the product meets their needs. 

The new product is expected to support Intel's goal to be the leading silicon provider in base stations by 2021. The company estimates the 5G network infrastructure market to be worth USD 25 billion in chip sales by 2023

In addition, the company presented a new structured ASIC for 5G network acceleration. Code named 'Diamond Mesa', this is is designed to complement Intel’s portfolio of processors and FPGAs for 5G networks. Structured ASICs like Diamond Mesa provide a minimum-risk optimization path for workloads that do not require the full programmability of FPGAs, Intel said. Its latest product targets double the performance efficiency versus the prior generation and is open to early access customers already.

Intel also launched the Ethernet 700 series (code-named 'Edgewater Channel'), its first 5G-optimized network adapter. This offers GPS-based cross-network service synchronization with hardware-enhanced Precision Time Protocol (PTP).  Edgewater Channel is sampling now and will enter production in Q2.

For the broader data centre market, Intel announced new additions to its 2nd Gen Xeon Scalable processors. These deliver an average of 36 percent more performance and 42 percent more performance per dollar than the prior generation, the company claims, giving customers increased value across their cloud, network and edge needs. The processors are available today from leading server OxMs. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Intel
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Intel completes USD 1 bln disposal of smartphone modem ops to Apple
Published 02 Dec 2019 15:29 CET | World
Intel said it has completed the sale of most of its smartphone modem business to Apple. The deal, valued at USD 1 billion, ...

Intel, MediaTek partner on 5G modems for next-gen PCs
Published 26 Nov 2019 09:58 CET | World
Under the deal, MediaTek will provide 5G modems it is currently working on while Intel will give platform support and system ...

Intel acquires Smart Edge business from Pivot Technology
Published 16 Oct 2019 08:45 CET | World
Intel said it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire the Smart Edge intelligent-edge platform business from Pivot ...

Intel launches new Xeon Scalable processors with eye on NFV
Published 03 Apr 2019 16:18 CET | World
Intel announced a range of new products for data storage and networking. These include general availability of the ...

Intel launches 5G network card, sees 5G modem platform complete by year-end
Published 25 Feb 2019 11:12 CET | World
Intel launched at Mobile World Congress its FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card for 5G networks. The N3000 accelerates many ...





Related Info

Intel completes USD 1 bln disposal of smartphone modem ops to Apple
2 Dec 2019 | World | News
Intel, MediaTek partner on 5G modems for next-gen PCs
26 Nov 2019 | World | News
Intel acquires Smart Edge business from Pivot Technology
16 Oct 2019 | World | News
Intel launches new Xeon Scalable processors with eye on NFV
3 Apr 2019 | World | News
Intel launches 5G network card, sees 5G modem platform complete by year-end
25 Feb 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

23 Feb RSA Conference
24 Feb Arlo Q4 2019
24 Feb Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q2
25 Feb Iridium Q4 2019
25 Feb Infinera Q4 2019
25 Feb Millicom Q4 2019
25 Feb American Tower Q4 2019
25 Feb Utility Telecoms 2020
26 Feb Crown Castle Q4 2019
26 Feb Syn Q4 2019
26 Feb Avast FY results
26 Feb Box Q4 2019
26 Feb Orbcomm Q4 2019
26 Feb Sina Q4 2019
26 Feb Weibo Q4 2019
26 Feb Shentel Q4 2019
27 Feb Zoom Telephonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Telesat Q4
27 Feb Dell Technologies fiscal Q4
27 Feb VMware fiscal Q4
27 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2019
27 Feb Cable One Q4 2019
27 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
27 Feb Netia Q4 2019
27 Feb Sunrise Q4 2019
27 Feb Interxion EGM
28 Feb Tecnotree FY 2019
28 Feb Masmovil Q4 2019
28 Feb Freenet Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now