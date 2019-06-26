Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Italian government blocks Fastweb-Huawei 5G deal - report

Monday 26 October 2020 | 09:12 CET | News
Always wanted to know everything about the Dutch Telecoms market? Then the online Masterclass Introduction Dutch Telecom market is for you! Please enroll here!
The Italian government has blocked domestic operator Fastweb from contracting China’s Huawei to supply equipment to build its 5G core network, according to three unnamed sources cited by Reuters. At a cabinet meeting, the government used its special ‘golden power’ vetting powers to block Fastweb from signing the deal, marking the first time Italy has vetoed a 5G core agreement involving Huawei. “The government has vetoed the operation, asking Fastweb to diversify its suppliers,” a senior government source told Reuters.

The move comes after US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo described Chinese mobile telecommunications technology as a threat to Italy's national security during a visit to the country in September. According to two industry sources, the government has begun imposing measures on firms using Huawei equipment on their 5G network, such as restrictions on remote interventions to fix technical issues coupled with a very high security threshold.

In addition, local operators have reportedly introduced get-out clauses in 5G agreements with Huawei, enabling them to withdraw in the event the government asks for costly requirements in exchange for its approval. In July, Telecom Italia (TIM) decided to exclude Huawei from a lucrative tender to build its 5G core network in both Italy and Brazil, amid security concerns, prompting the Chinese company to issue a statement saying “the development of digital Italy should be based on an approach grounded in facts and not baseless allegations”.

Fastweb last year signed an ambitious decade-long network sharing deal with WindTre to jointly roll out 5G infrastructure on a national scale with a view to covering 90 percent of the population by 2026. The Swisscom-owned operator has begun informing customers that it intends to launch 5G services before the end of this year.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Fastweb / Huawei / Swisscom
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Weekly news summary: DoJ vs Google, more IPOs, Quibi quits while Salto launches
Published 26 Oct 2020 10:53 CET | World
Last week's news saw the US justice department bring charges against Google for abusing its dominant market position. In other ...

Ecta warns of 'adverse consequences' of banning Chinese vendors
Published 16 Oct 2020 14:56 CET | Europe
The European Competitive Telecommunications Association (Ecta) has issued a statement warning that a ban of Chinese equipment ...

Orange Belgium awards Nokia contract to upgrade network for 5G

Published 09 Oct 2020 08:58 CET | Belgium
Orange Belgium has selected Nokia to upgrade its 2G/3G/4G radio network and roll out 5G. The operator's core network will remain ...

Fastweb set to launch 5G services before the end of 2020
Published 08 Oct 2020 10:41 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb is informing customers that it intends to launch 5G services before the end of this year, reports Mondo ...

Fastweb opens 'Ultra FWA' network competence centre in Perugia
Published 16 Sep 2020 10:18 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb has inaugurated the new Perugia HQ of its subsidiary Fastweb AIR, whose 28 employees will be tasked with ...

New Fastweb customers already on WindTre 4.5G network - report
Published 14 Sep 2020 10:22 CET | Italy
All new mobile SIM cards issued by Italian operator Fastweb since 07 September have been connected to WindTre's 4.5G network, ...

Fastweb and Linkem extend 5G FWA deal to additional 4 mln Italian homes
Published 05 Aug 2020 10:35 CET | Italy
Italian operators Fastweb and Linkem said they have agreed to extend an existing cooperation deal to deploy their respective 5G ...

Fastweb, Ericsson unveil first 5G connected bus in Rome trial
Published 24 Jul 2020 08:48 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb and network partner Ericsson have teamed up with Rome's public transport company Atac to present what ...

TIM set to exclude Huawei from 5G core network tender - report
Published 10 Jul 2020 11:07 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has decided to exclude Huawei from a lucrative tender to build its 5G core network in both Italy and Brazil, ...

French security agency confirms limited role for Huawei equipment in 5G roll-outs
Published 06 Jul 2020 10:49 CET | France
The head of French security agency ANSSI, Guillaume Poupard, has confirmed that the country's mobile network operators will be ...

WindTre to activate 5G in 10 Italian cities this year, 70 by 2021 - CEO
Published 22 Jun 2020 10:24 CET | Italy
Italian operator WindTre has plans to launch its 5G network in at least 10 cities by the end of this year, rising to 70 in 2021, ...

Chinese ambassador warns France over discriminatory treatment against Huawei
Published 10 Feb 2020 16:28 CET | France
Following the first requests from mobile operators, ANSSI is due to take its first decisions under the new authorisation regime ...

Fastweb, ZTE present 5G use case for monitoring Roman monuments
Published 05 Feb 2020 10:42 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb and network partner ZTE presented a new 5G use case in Rome to monitor the capital's buildings of ...

Fastweb CEO urges Vestager to back 5G FWA and 'pro-competitive' network sharing
Published 31 Jan 2020 15:04 CET | Italy
The chief executive of Italy's Fastweb, the country's leading alternative broadband operator, has called on the European ...

France enacts law to introduce security checks on 5G networks
Published 09 Dec 2019 12:36 CET | France
The French government has published a decree implementing new legislation on the security of future 5G networks, approved by ...

New Italian govt to extend 'golden power' legislation to 5G services
Published 06 Sep 2019 15:45 CET | Italy
The new Italian government of prime minister Giuseppe Conte has extended so-called 'golden power' legislation aimed at protecting ...

Fastweb, Wind Tre sign Italian 5G network sharing deal
Published 26 Jun 2019 09:09 CET | Italy
Italian operators Fastweb and Wind Tre have announced an agreement to team up on the rollout of a nationwide 5G network. The deal ...





Related Info

Weekly news summary: DoJ vs Google, more IPOs, Quibi quits while Salto launches
26 Oct | World | Background
Ecta warns of 'adverse consequences' of banning Chinese vendors
16 Oct | Europe | News
Orange Belgium awards Nokia contract to upgrade network for 5G
9 Oct | Belgium | News
Fastweb set to launch 5G services before the end of 2020
8 Oct | Italy | News
Fastweb opens 'Ultra FWA' network competence centre in Perugia
16 Sep | Italy | News
New Fastweb customers already on WindTre 4.5G network - report
14 Sep | Italy | News
Fastweb and Linkem extend 5G FWA deal to additional 4 mln Italian homes
5 Aug | Italy | News
Fastweb, Ericsson unveil first 5G connected bus in Rome trial
24 Jul | Italy | News
TIM set to exclude Huawei from 5G core network tender - report
10 Jul | Italy | News
French security agency confirms limited role for Huawei equipment in 5G roll-outs
6 Jul | France | News
WindTre to activate 5G in 10 Italian cities this year, 70 by 2021 - CEO
22 Jun | Italy | News
Chinese ambassador warns France over discriminatory treatment against Huawei
10 Feb | France | News
Fastweb, ZTE present 5G use case for monitoring Roman monuments
5 Feb | Italy | News
Fastweb CEO urges Vestager to back 5G FWA and 'pro-competitive' network sharing
31 Jan | Italy | News
France enacts law to introduce security checks on 5G networks
9 Dec 2019 | France | News
New Italian govt to extend 'golden power' legislation to 5G services
6 Sep 2019 | Italy | News
Fastweb, Wind Tre sign Italian 5G network sharing deal
26 Jun 2019 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

26 Oct CCW Europe 2020
27 Oct Akamai Technologies Q3 2020
27 Oct Microsoft fiscal Q1
27 Oct Megacable Q3 2020
27 Oct A10 Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Juniper Networks Q3 2020
27 Oct Siminn Q3 2020
27 Oct Sequans Communications Q3 2020
27 Oct Telefonica Brasil Q3 2020
28 Oct Telefonica Deutschland Q3 2020
28 Oct Equinix Q3 2020
28 Oct Belden Q3 2020
28 Oct Ooredoo Q3 2020
28 Oct ZTE Q3 2020
28 Oct 8x8 fiscal Q2
28 Oct Extreme Networks fiscal Q1
28 Oct KPN Q3 2020
28 Oct Telecoms World Asia 2020
28 Oct Cognizant Q3 2020
29 Oct Swisscom Q3 2020
29 Oct Hrvatski Telekom Q3 2020
29 Oct Poly fiscal Q2
29 Oct Orange Q3 2020
29 Oct Nokia Q3 2020
29 Oct BT fiscal Q2
29 Oct Twitter Q3 2020
29 Oct Altice USA Q3 2020
29 Oct Motorola Solutions Q3 2020
29 Oct Amazon Q3
29 Oct Teleste Q3 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now