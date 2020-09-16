Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

Macquarie to table binding offer for Enel's Open Fiber stake - report

Wednesday 16 September 2020 | 09:44 CET | News
Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie is set to make a binding offer to acquire all or part of Enel’s 50 percent stake in Italian wholesale-only operator Open Fiber, according to an unnamed source cited by Reuters. The offer for a stake of between 35 percent and 50 percent will be sent to Enel before the utility giant’s board meeting on 17 September, said the source. In June, Enel confirmed that Macquarie had tabled a non-binding offer for all or part of its stake in a bid that according to various sources valued the company at EUR 7.7 billion.

Enel controls Open Fiber with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and is being pressured by the Italian government to merge its fibre assets with those of Telecom Italia (TIM) to create a nationwide entity called AccessCo open equally to all operators. CDP has a right of first refusal on any sale by Enel, while Vodafone and WindTre also have a right of first refusal on a combined stake of around 15 percent in the event of an ownership change.


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Italian single broadband network plan 'a giant step backward' - Read
Published 11 Sep 2020 11:34 CET | Italy
Vodafone group CEO Nick Read has described the Italian government's single network plan as a possible "return to a monopoly... ...

Intred, Open Fiber sign new Lombardy FTTH deal
Published 07 Sep 2020 15:30 CET | Italy
Italian fixed-network operator Intred has announced an expansion of its earlier agreement with wholesale operator Open Fiber. ...

Open Fiber, Nokia ink new Italian FTTH contract
Published 07 Sep 2020 09:51 CET | Italy
Italian wholesale-only provider Open Fiber has signed a new contract with Nokia to accelerate its build of fibre-to-the-home ...

TIM approves sale of FiberCop stake to KKR and govt single network plan
Published 01 Sep 2020 08:56 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its directors approved the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile fixed network to US ...

Vodafone, WindTre, Sky call on govt to guarantee independence of single broadband network
Published 31 Aug 2020 08:52 CET | Italy
The CEOs of Vodafone Italia, WindTre and Sky Italia have called on the Italian government to ensure the independence of a future ...

Open Fiber gains extra EUR 675 mln funding from banks
Published 07 Aug 2020 16:53 CET | Italy
Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber announced a EUR 675 million extension to its existing credit line, raising the total from ...

Poste Italiane picks Vodafone for mobile services, TIM and Open Fiber for new fibre venture
Published 24 Jul 2020 10:52 CET | Italy
The Italian post office (Poste Italiane) announced new contracts with Telecom Italia (TIM) and wholesale operator Open Fiber to ...

Macquarie makes offer for Enel's Open Fiber stake

Published 17 Jun 2020 09:56 CET | Italy
Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie has tabled an offer to acquire Enel's 50 percent stake in Italian wholesale-only ...





Related Info

Italian single broadband network plan 'a giant step backward' - Read
11 Sep | Italy | News
Intred, Open Fiber sign new Lombardy FTTH deal
7 Sep | Italy | News
Open Fiber, Nokia ink new Italian FTTH contract
7 Sep | Italy | News
TIM approves sale of FiberCop stake to KKR and govt single network plan
1 Sep | Italy | News
Vodafone, WindTre, Sky call on govt to guarantee independence of single broadband network
31 Aug | Italy | News
Open Fiber gains extra EUR 675 mln funding from banks
7 Aug | Italy | News
Poste Italiane picks Vodafone for mobile services, TIM and Open Fiber for new fibre venture
24 Jul | Italy | News
Macquarie makes offer for Enel's Open Fiber stake
17 Jun | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Sep Digital week - ICT Spring
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
17 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
17 Sep WANdisco H1
21 Sep Report: Dutch Multiplay Market 2020-Q2
22 Sep BIG 5G Event
23 Sep China SDN/NFV/AI Conference
23 Sep Submarine Networks Wold 2020
23 Sep Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now