IT

Microsoft adds 12 mln active Teams users in past week

Thursday 19 March 2020 | 15:53 CET | News

Microsoft has grown the daily active user base for its Teams messaging platform by 12 million in the past week, from 32 million users to 44 million as of 19 March. The number has more than doubled since November 2019 when it last gave customer figures. The company announced the user figures along with new features for the app launching later this year.

The strong growth follows many people starting to work from home in the past week in order to stem the spread of the Covid-19 virus. Microsoft also lifted some of the restrictions on Teams for users of the free version of the service and started promoting a six-month free trial as part of its paid Office 365 suite. 

Microsoft said that in the past week, users have generated over 900 million meeting and calling minutes on Teams each day. Customers include 93 of the Fortune 100 companies, and 20 customers even have more than 100,000 employees actively using Teams, including Ernst & Young, SAP, Pfizer, Continental AG and Accenture.

New features coming this year include a real-time noise suppression technique to make it easier to communicate in noisy environments such as open-plan offices or when interruptions happen at home. Other new features include a 'raise hand' option, so users can click a button and register a visual signal to show they want to ask a question during a meeting, and an offline mode to read messages and draft responses for sending when internet is available. 

Microsoft also plans to introduce Bookings, for users to schedule appointments with customers in the app, and integrate Teams with hands-free head gear for field workers wanting to stay in touch. 

New devices certified for Teams include the Yealink VC210, the first collaboration bar certified for Teams. It brings together speakers, microphones, a camera and a native Teams experience to deliver a meeting experience for smaller conference rooms. In addition, the Bose Noise Cancelling headphone 700 UC will be available for purchase in late spring.

The company is also introducing Microsoft 365 Business Voice in the US from 01 April. Turning Teams into a full phone system for small and medium-sized businesses, the service was first launched last year in the UK and Canada. The voice service is part of a new Microsoft 365 Enterprise plan lineup launching in the US that will include additional licensing options for firstline workers as well. 


