Wireless

Open RAN Policy Coalition forms to lobby governments on 5G security plans

Tuesday 5 May 2020 | 15:11 CET | News

A new industry coalition has formed to promote open RAN technologies among government policymakers. The Open RAN Policy Coalition includes many of the telecom operators from around the world that are testing open RAN equipment, as well as the hardware companies working on developing mobile radio networks based on open-source, modular products. They see open RAN as a possible answer to government concerns about 5G network security and call for the state to play a roll in supporting the new approach to building mobile networks. 

The founding members of the coalition are Airspan, Altiostar, AT&T, AWS, Cisco, CommScope, Dell, Dish Network, Facebook, Fujitsu, Google, IBM, Intel, Juniper Networks, Mavenir, Microsoft, NEC, NewEdge Signal Solutions, NTT, Oracle, Parallel Wireless, Qualcomm, Rakuten, Samsung Electronics America, Telefonica, US Ignite, Verizon, VMWare, Vodafone, World Wide Technology, and XCOM-Labs.

Many of the companies already belong to industry groups such as the Telecom Infra Project and O-RAN Alliance that are working on the technology and standards for open-source radio network equipment. The new alliance takes a policy approach, to engage with government bodies on the need to support the open RAN market's development.  

With more governments pushing for vendor diversity in mobile networks to try to reduce security risks, the mobile industry is calling for support in developing a more competitive equipment market through open RAN. The unifying principle behind the new coalition is the belief that by “opening” the protocols and interfaces between the various sub-components (radios, hardware and software) in the RAN, the market will move to an environment where networks can be deployed with a more modular design, and without being dependent upon a single vendor. Using multiple interoperable suppliers will help operators to potentially move more quickly to replace or address vulnerable network equipment when reacting to threats, and shift network capacity on demand, the coalition said in a statement. 

The coalition will lobby for support in global development of open and interoperable wireless technologies and solutions, including state funding for R&D and preference for open RAN in public procurement and subsidy programmes. It will also engage in the debate on new security requirements for 5G network, working to avoid barriers to network deployment and "heavy-handed or prescriptive solutions", it said. In particular, the coalition singled out the US federal government to play a role, after the Americans launched the debate on the security of equipment from Huawei and ZTE, two of the four main radio suppliers in the world.  


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altiostar / AT&T / Cisco / CommScope / Dish Network / Fujitsu / IBM / IBM / Intel / Juniper Networks / Mavenir / Microsoft / NEC / NTT / Oracle / Qualcomm / Samsung / Telecom Infra Project / Telefonica / Verizon / VMware / Vodafone
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Vodafone Idea expands Open RAN deployments in India
Published 23 Apr 2020 14:57 CET | India
Indian operator Vodafone Idea has expanded its Open RAN deployments in India to multiple cell sites carrying commercial traffic ...

Cisco, Altiostar partner WWT to commercialise open vRAN blueprint
Published 09 Apr 2020 09:09 CET | World
Cisco and Altiostar have joined with World Wide Technology to develop an Open vRAN blueprint to help accelerate the deployment of ...

Rakuten Mobile, NEC begin production of Open RAN 5G radio equipment
Published 24 Mar 2020 11:07 CET | World
Rakuten Mobile and NEC announced that production of the 5G radio unit (RU) jointly created by the two companies started at NEC ...

Telefonica extends Open RAN 4G and 5G partner ecosystem, to launch trials this year
Published 18 Mar 2020 11:01 CET | Spain
Telefonica has announced an agreement to collaborate with Altiostar, Gigatera Communications, Intel, Supermicro and Xilinx to ...

Deutsche Telekom tests virtual RAN platform with VMware, Intel
Published 26 Feb 2020 17:08 CET | Germany
Deutsche Telekom, Intel and VMware announced a partnership to test an open virtual RAN (vRAN) platform at the German operator's ...

Mavenir, Deutsche Telekom, MTI develop Evenstar RRU for OpenRAN
Published 26 Feb 2020 08:53 CET | World
Mavenir announced the launch of the Evenstar Remote Radio Head (RRH), developed in collaboration with Facebook Connectivity, MTI, ...

Telecom Infra Project expands OpenRAN, DCSG trials, announces new RRU, router plans
Published 25 Feb 2020 17:46 CET | World
The Telecom Infra Project has announced new trials of its open network specifications as well progress among vendors and ...

O-RAN Alliance, TIP partner on 5G open RAN interoperability
Published 25 Feb 2020 12:22 CET | World
The O-RAN Alliance (O-RAN) and the Telecom Infra Project (TIP) announced a liaison agreement to coordinate their work on ...

Etisalat launches first Open vRAN in MENA region
Published 06 Jan 2020 08:59 CET | United Arab Emirates
UAE operator Etisalat announced the successful launch of an open virtual radio access network (Open vRAN), claiming a first in ...





