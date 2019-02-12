Edition: International
Rakuten buys Altiostar for over USD 1 billion to build on open RAN vision

Wednesday 4 August 2021 | 11:28 CET | News
Rakuten Group announced a deal to acquire US-based mobile network technology company Altiostar Networks in a deal valuing the company at over USD 1 billion. The acquisition will support the Japanese company's efforts to develop a virtualised platform for rolling out open mobile radio networks.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Altiostar / Rakuten
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Related

Altiostar to expand UK lab for 4G, 5G Open RAN

Published 20 Jul 2021 10:50 CET | United Kingdom
Altiostar, provider of 4G and 5G Open vRAN software, has announced an expansion of its Open vRAN engineering lab in the UK. It ...

Rakuten Mobile achieves 1.77 Gbps on 5G network built with Altiostar vRAN software

Published 24 Mar 2021 17:45 CET | Japan
Altiostar and Rakuten Mobile have announced a number of performance and scalability achievements for the Rakuten Mobile 4G and 5G ...

Altiostar, NEC demonstrate O-RAN open fronthaul at Airtel plugfest
Published 12 Nov 2020 15:08 CET | India
Altiostar and NEC participated in the first plugfest event in the India region for the O-RAN Alliance. Hosted by Bharti Airtel, ...

Tech Mahindra sells Altiostar stake to Rakuten, partners on RCP sales
Published 23 Sep 2020 13:32 CET | World
Tech Mahindra announced it has sold its stake in Altiostar to Rakuten for USD 45 million. Both companies were investors in ...

Dish picks Fujitsu, Altiostar to support O-RAN roll-out
Published 30 Jun 2020 15:23 CET | United States
Dish Network has given a major endorsement to the O-RAN system with the selection of Altiostar and Fujitsu as suppliers for its ...

Rakuten Mobile tests massive MIMO 5G over vRAN with Altiostar, NEC
Published 19 May 2020 18:04 CET | Japan
Altiostar announced testing of massive MIMO 5G with vRAN in collaboration with NEC and Rakuten Mobile. The tests aim to ensure ...

Cisco, Altiostar partner WWT to commercialise open vRAN blueprint
Published 09 Apr 2020 09:09 CET | World
Cisco and Altiostar have joined with World Wide Technology to develop an Open vRAN blueprint to help accelerate the deployment of ...

Rakuten Mobile, Altiostar to launch container-based 5G radio access network platform
Published 28 Feb 2020 08:48 CET | World
Altiostar announced that it's launching what it calls the world's first container-based, cloud-native 5G radio access network ...

Rakuten receives approval to complete investment in Altiostar
Published 07 May 2019 11:29 CET | Japan | Update: 08 May 2019 15:50 CET
Japanese operator Rakuten said it has received approval from the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US to complete its ...

Rakuten takes stake in Altiostar, on track for virtualisation of mobile network
Published 12 Feb 2019 11:50 CET | Japan
Japanese e-commerce group Rakuten said it has made a strategic investment in US-based vRAN services provider Altiostar Networks, ...





