Summary of international coronavirus-related telecoms and media news - week 19

Monday 11 May 2020 | 09:04 CET | News

The trends in the telecoms, media and internet business are slowly evolving as the world starts to move towards a relaxation of the lockdown measures. Below, an overview of the Covid-19 related news in telecoms (mainly Europe) and media and internet (globally) in week 19.

Traffic levels are up due to the lockdowns in most countries. As a result, speeds come down. Verizon reports a leveling off, even a drop, week-on-week. Of note is the Sandvine report.

Retail stores and offices were closed, but are now starting to reopen.

The events business, including cinemas, theme parks and football competitions, is about to restart.

The crisis demands more job and salary cuts.

Some telecoms companies are receiving state aid, but others are creating relief funds or free services for others.

Funds are created in the media sector to support its own workers as well as the healthcare sector.

There is no shortage of tracing apps in development to track the spread of the virus.


Categories: General
Companies: Algerie Telecom / AMS-IX / Apple / AT&T / Berec / Dazn / Deutsche Telekom / Digi / Disney / Eleven Sports / Enea / Fastweb / Naspers / Netflix / Orange / Orange Belgium / Orange Poland / Pepephone / Sandvine / SAP / Sky / Telefonica / Telenet / Telenor / TIM / Ucom / Verizon / Vodafone / Vodafone Greece / Wind Hellas
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

Covid-19

,

Weekoverzichten

::: more

Nieuwsoverzicht week 19: kwartaalrapporten tonen impact corona, nieuwe JV's in VK en Scandinavie, koersverliezen lopen terug
Published 11 May 2020 15:05 CET | World
Ook in week 19 overheerste het coronanieuws. Een geleidelijk ontspanning van de bewegingsbeperkingen zorgt voor een eerste ...

India adds 5 mln mobile subscribers in January

Published 11 May 2020 09:42 CET | India
India ended January with 1.177 billion telecoms subscribers, which represents an increase of 4.58 million users from the previous ...

Algerie Telecom reopens all retail stores, undertakes not to disconnect customers during lockdown

Published 08 May 2020 14:12 CET | Algeria
Algerie Telecom is supporting its customers with a number of measures to ensure service continuity during the Covid-19 lockdown. ...

Slovenian operators see up to 50% increase in data traffic during epidemic
Published 08 May 2020 14:05 CET | Slovenia
During the coronavirus epidemic, mobile operators in Slovenia have had a significant increase in data traffic and voice calls, ...

Epic data traffic up over 30% in April vs March
Published 08 May 2020 12:49 CET | Cyprus
Cypriot operator Epic recorded a more than 30 percent increase in data traffic in April compared to March. In the first days of ...

Ucom re-opens all its shops
Published 08 May 2020 10:56 CET | Armenia
Armenian operator Ucom has re-opened all its shops across the country, reports Arka.am. The shops operate as normal after the ...

Belgian internet traffic up 40 percent since lockdown
Published 08 May 2020 10:24 CET | Belgium
Fixed internet use in Belgium is up around 40 percent compared to early March, according to figures from telecom regulator BIPT, ...

Verizon donates USD 1 mln to New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund
Published 08 May 2020 10:17 CET | United States
Verizon is donating USD 1 million to the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund (NJPRF) to support their mission to organise and ...

Telefonica to pay EUR 650 bonus to critical workers in May
Published 08 May 2020 10:01 CET | Spain
Telefonica has agreed to pay a EUR 650 one-off bonus to around 2,500 workers in Spain who have been most exposed to Covid-19 ...

Wind Hellas provides free communication, equipment to 500 mobile health units
Published 08 May 2020 09:19 CET | Greece
Wind Hellas offers free communication and equipment to enable the smooth and efficient operation of the 500 mobile health units ...

Sandvine finds global internet traffic increased 38% in 2.5 months
Published 07 May 2020 16:38 CET | World
Global internet traffic rose 38 percent in the period 01 February to 19 April, according to a report from Sandvine. That includes ...

Verizon reports weekly drop in network traffic, plans to reopen more stores
Published 07 May 2020 13:36 CET | United States
Verizon has reported a week-on-week drop in network traffic, as more US states ease stay-at-home orders and some businesses start ...

Enea says Disney+ already uses 1-2% of mobile traffic in North America and Europe vs 7-15% for Netflix
Published 07 May 2020 13:19 CET | Europe
Swedish traffic management provider Enea said that slightly over a month since the streaming service Disney+ launched in Europe, ...

UK considers changing Covid-19 app to Apple/Google model as privacy concerns mount
Published 07 May 2020 13:04 CET | United Kingdom
The NHS has reportedly asked Swiss company Zuhlke, which is working on the NHS Covid-19 app, to assess if the app can be switched ...

AMS-IX: piek dataverkeer in Caraibisch gebied
Published 07 May 2020 10:21 CET | Netherlands Antilles
De Covid-19 lockdown-maatregelen in het Caraïbisch gebied hebben een grote impact gehad op het internetverkeer. AMS-IX meldt dat ...

Deutsche Telekom, SAP develop coronavirus tracing app with backing from non-profit tech start-up alliance
Published 07 May 2020 09:59 CET | Germany
The non-profit initiative Healthy Together (Gesund-Zusammen), an alliance of technology companies formed to help contain the ...

Digi donates medical equipment worth EUR 1.6 mln to hospitals
Published 07 May 2020 09:26 CET | Romania
Romania's Digi Group will donate medical equipment worth over EUR 1.6 million to the Ministry of Health and the municipalities of ...

Brits spend 3+ hours a day watching VoD services during lockdown - research
Published 06 May 2020 22:05 CET | United Kingdom
Over one third (38%) of UK consumers are spending 3 hours or more a day watching video-on-demand (VoD) services during the ...

Telenor, PPF donate protective equipment to fight Covid-19 in Montenegro
Published 06 May 2020 15:43 CET | Montenegro
Telenor Montenegro, together with its parent company the PPF Group, will donate 20,000 N95 type masks to Montenegro's National ...

Telenet sees network traffic peaks of up to 70% during lockdown
Published 06 May 2020 13:34 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Telenet said that data traffic has jumped over its networks since the coronavirus lockdown....

Telefonica staff donate EUR 600,000 in food vouchers to food banks
Published 06 May 2020 09:40 CET | Spain
Telefonica announced that 5,200 of its employees have donated their food vouchers and made financial contributions to raise more ...

Vodafone Greece offers free 20GB, 1,000 minutes to all mobile customers
Published 06 May 2020 09:30 CET | Greece
Vodafone Greece continues to stand by its customers and offers them free 20GB and 1,000 minutes of talk time as part of a ...

Orange Belgium to give free 4 GB mobile package to all fixed customers
Published 06 May 2020 09:30 CET | Belgium
With the Belgian government starting the gradual easing of the country's strict lockdown, Orange Belgium said it will be offering ...

Italian download speeds fall up to 14% during lockdown - study
Published 06 May 2020 09:26 CET | Italy
OpenSignal also pointed to other factors affecting the experience, including the fact thousands of Italians working in cities ...

Operatoren leveren gratis diensten aan Belgisch corona-callcenter
Published 06 May 2020 08:30 CET | Belgium
Alle Belgische telecomaanbieders werken samen om de overheid te ondersteunen in het coronavirus-callcenter. Ze brengen geen ...

Play re-opens shops in commercial centres
Published 05 May 2020 17:01 CET | Poland
Poland mobile operator P4, trading under the Play brand, has re-opened its shops in commercial centres this week. The decision ...

Vodafone to provide EUR 100,000 to Portuguese musicians
Published 05 May 2020 16:49 CET | Portugal
Vodafone Portugal will support Portuguese musicians, challenging them to compose an original song, never before published or ...

Ceconomy receives approval for state financial aid

Published 05 May 2020 09:43 CET | Germany
Ceconomy, the owner of retailers Media Markt and Saturn, said the government has approved the issue of a loan facility of EUR 1.7 ...

Spain's Pepephone renews free 5GB lockdown bundle
Published 05 May 2020 08:50 CET | Spain
Spanish operator Pepephone, a Masmovil brand, has announced another free data bundle to help customers mitigate the effects of ...

Orange Poland re-opens shops in commercial centres
Published 04 May 2020 15:49 CET | Poland
Mobile operator Orange Poland said it has re-opened shops based in commercial centres. The move comes after the government ...

Applications open for new EUR 2 mlm Covid-19 online retail scheme in Ireland
Published 04 May 2020 15:49 CET | Ireland
Ireland's Department of Business, Enterprise and Innovation is accepting applications for the new Enterprise Ireland EUR 2 ...

IDC continues customer support programme, re-opens shops, expands network
Published 04 May 2020 14:27 CET | Moldova, Republic of
Moldova-based operator IDC, working in the Republic of Transnistria, has extended its support programme for customers until the ...

Eleven Sports reduces staff in Portugal by 25%
Published 04 May 2020 11:11 CET | Portugal
Eleven Sports has reduced its Portuguese team by up to 25 percent due to the drop in revenues caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. ...

TIM prolongs 'GigaCorona' unlimited data offer
Published 04 May 2020 10:14 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced that all customers signed up to the free TIM Party loyalty programme can continue to access ...

Fastweb to partially reopen offices from 11 May, extend employee smart working
Published 04 May 2020 09:57 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb has announced plans to gradually reopen some of its main offices as the country begins to ease what has ...

Telefonica offers free online training, discounts for Spanish SMEs
Published 04 May 2020 09:12 CET | Spain
Telefonica has launched a new initiative to help Spanish SMEs that have had to suspend their activities due to the coronavirus ...

Naspers delivers equipment for healthcare workers in South Africa
Published 04 May 2020 09:09 CET | South Africa
Naspers announced the arrival of a major shipment of personal protective equipment consisting of almost 3.5 million KN95 face ...





