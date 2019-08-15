Edition: International
Swisscom meets FY outlook with stable EBITDA on lower revenues

Thursday 4 February 2021 | 09:31 CET | News
Interactive webinar: KPN deep dive. What is the strategy for the coming years? Where does it stand in relation to its competitors? Join us on February 18th 14:00 CET for a professional profile of KPN in 60 minutes. Register here ...
Swisscom said net revenues fell by 3.1 percent in 2020 to CHF 11.10 billion due to price pressure, the impact of Covid-19 and lower roaming revenue. On a like-for-like basis and at constant exchange rates, revenue declined by 2.3 percent while EBITDA remained stable.

Categories: General
Companies: M-budget Mobile / Swisscom / Wingo
Countries: Switzerland
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

LTE

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


