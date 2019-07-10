Edition: International
Wireless

T-Mobile Netherlands to acquire MVNO Simpel

Friday 16 October 2020 | 11:49 CET | News
T-Mobile Netherlands has agreed to acquire Dutch MVNO and Sim-only provider Simpel. No financial details were disclosed about the transaction, which still has to receive approval from regulator ACM.

Simpel was started in 2007 by CEO Jasper de Rooij and has been using the T-Mobile NL network since 2014. The company sells Sim-only subscriptions through its own website and currently has around 1 million customers. It employs 20 people.

De Rooij said it made sense to sell the company to T-Mobile NL , and that it was a good moment to do so. “In this way we guarantee our customers that they can continue to use the fastest and best network in the Netherlands and can continue to count on a high level of service at attractive rates," he added.

T-Mobile NL CEO Soren Abildgaard said the deal will help the company continue to compete with KPN and Vodafone in the challenging mobile-only market.” We can also continue our market strategy as a challenger in the long term. With the proposed takeover, we will be able to compete with KPN and Vodafone in all market segments. And that is good news for all our customers, including those of Simpel, because of course not only price is relevant for them, but also network quality and customer service. As T-Mobile, we put the customer first and continuously improve our products and services. Naturally, we will also apply this principle to the customers of Simple."

The intended addition of Simpel to T-Mobile NL will have no impact on T-Mobile NL's wholesale strategy, the company noted. The network will also remain open to new wholesale customers in the future.


Simpel wordt onderdeel van T-Mobile Nederland
