Telia Norway launches fixed wireless broadband with outdoor receiver and Zyxel Wi-Fi 6 router

Thursday 26 March 2020 | 09:37 CET | News
Telia Norway has announced the launch of fixed wireless broadband, running on its 4G network and ready to upgrade to 5G before long. It offers service at 25 Mbps, 50 Mbps and 75 Mbps at a set monthly price, although Telia did not state what this was. Telia supplies a dedicated outdoor receiver, indoor Wi-Fi 6 router from Zyxel, and its own Trygg pa Nett security service.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telia Norway
Countries: Norway
This article is part of dossier

5G

