TIM signs deal to acquire two BT Italia business-focused units

Thursday 10 December 2020 | 11:31 CET | News

Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire two separate BT business units in Italy serving the Public Administration (PA) and SME sectors for an undisclosed sum. BT Italia's PA Business Unit provides communication services to a number of ministries and agencies of the national government, as well as regional and local governments, while the SME Business Unit offers connectivity and cloud services to small and medium enterprises throughout Italy. The deal also includes customer support for the SME unit, delivered by BT's Palermo contact centre, said the companies, adding that the two units generated revenues of around EUR 90 million during the fiscal year ending in March 2020.

In a joint statement, TIM said the proposed acquisition of BT Italia’s PA Unit would allow it to expand its supply of communication and connectivity services and accelerate the digitalisation of the Italian Public Administration, with the planned integration of BT’s SME subsidiary enabling the operator to further diversify its offer of secure ICT and cloud services for local SMEs. BT said the planned transaction is part of the ongoing transformation of its Global unit, adding that it intends to retain a strong presence in Italy serving multinational businesses and organisations, including access points to its global network and data centres.

The transaction is subject to consultations with trade unions and regulatory clearance but the companies said they expect to complete the sale by the end of the first quarter of 2021.

BT has been attempting to sell its Italian assets since it suffered an accounting scandal in the country back in 2016 that forced the group to write down its value by GBP 530 million. According to 2019 data, BT Italia employed over 800 people and served around 80,000 corporate clients in the country including Eni, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Assicurazioni Generali, Armani and Mediaset.



Categories: General
Companies: BT / BT Italia / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
Related

BT mulling sale of entire LatAm business - report
Published 23 Jul 2019 14:53 CET | Latin America
A sale of BT's Latin American business could raise "hundreds of millions of pounds", according to the report, and would mean ...

BT plans sale of Irish unit as part of Global Services restructure - report
Published 25 Apr 2019 10:35 CET | Ireland
BT is inviting bids for its Irish business as part of a restructure of the BT Global Services division, reports The Telegraph....

Investigation shows more involvement of BT Group bosses in Italian scandal - report
Published 24 Apr 2019 11:22 CET | Italy
Italian investigators have found more evidence of the involvement of senior BT Group executives in artificially inflating the ...

Prosecutors claim BT Group executives aware of BT Italia fraud - report
Published 13 Feb 2019 14:48 CET | Italy
A preliminary criminal investigation into accounting fraud at BT Italia alleges that three top BT Group executives were aware of ...

BT Italia bidders looking for price cut - report
Published 06 Feb 2019 10:15 CET | Italy
Four bidders have been shortlisted to carry out due diligence on BT's Italian assets but the UK group may have to cut the initial ...

BT looks to offload troubled Italian unit - report
Published 25 Jun 2018 10:41 CET | Italy
BT has hired bankers to sell off its Italian subsidiary in the wake of an accounting scandal at the unit and the resignation of ...

Former BT Italia CEO awarded EUR 1.8 mln in damages - report
Published 07 Dec 2017 08:39 CET | Italy
An Italian court has awarded British Telecom ex BT Italia CEO Gianluca Cimini almost EUR 1.8 million for in damages for wrongful ...

BT Italia workers sign deal to avoid 202 job cuts
Published 19 Sep 2017 09:47 CET | Italy
BT Italia has signed a solidarity contract with trade unions to avoid cutting 202 jobs from its total workforce of 950. The ...

BT Italia workers to strike over job cuts
Published 17 Jul 2017 08:25 CET | Italy
BT Italia workers have announced a strike over the company's plans to cut 202 jobs from its total workforce of 950. A joint press ...

BT Italia to shed 205 jobs
Published 28 Jun 2017 10:29 CET | Italy
BT Italia has announced plans to cut 205 jobs from its total workforce of 950 with a view to improving efficiency and identifying ...

BT board to claw back CEO pay after Italy scandal - report
Published 18 Apr 2017 15:28 CET | World
BT Group CEO Gavin Patterson may have to pay back a substantial portion of his salary package due to the fallout from an ...

BT preparing to sell troubled Italy unit - report
Published 04 Apr 2017 09:44 CET | Italy
BT is taking steps to sell its troubled Italian business to a local rival as part of a restructure of its Global Services ...

BT confirms resignation of Europe chief after Italy scandal
Published 13 Feb 2017 09:21 CET | Italy
BT has confirmed the resignation of its continental Europe chief Corrado Sciolla following the accounting scandal at its Italian ...

BT faces criminal probe in Italy over accounting anomalies
Published 26 Jan 2017 11:16 CET | Italy
Italian prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into BT's Italian business days after the company issued a profit ...

BT earnings hit by Italian charge, underlying sales up 1.1%
Published 27 Oct 2016 10:55 CET | United Kingdom
BT said it booked a GBP 145 million non-cash writedown in its fiscal second quarter to September following an internal probe into ...





