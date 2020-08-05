Edition: International
Telecom Italia revenues improve to 2% fall in Q4, CEO seeks new term

Wednesday 24 February 2021 | 09:39 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported an organic 2.1 percent year-on-year decline in revenues to EUR 4.15 billion in the final quarter of 2020, up 2.9 percent sequentially, with service revenues rising 5.2 percent compared to the previous quarter and falling 1.2 percent compared to Q4 2019. TIM said its annual revenues for 2020 as a whole fell 12.1 percent on a reported basis and 6.4 percent on an organic basis to EUR 15.81 billion but that it expected them to continue stabilising this year amid a backdrop of significantly improving commercial indicators.

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM / TIM Brasil
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

IoT

::: more

