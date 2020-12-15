Edition: International
Telecom Italia ups revenue guidance following DAZN deal

Monday 19 July 2021 | 09:17 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) has updated its revenue guidance to take into account the agreement with sports streaming service DAZN to air top-tier Serie A football as well as the market impact of the government's voucher scheme to boost takeup of high-speed broadband. TIM is now expecting "low to mid single digit" growth for its organic service revenues in the 2022-2023 period, compared to previous guidance of "low single digit growth". EBITDA guidance, meanwhile, has been revised to "mid single digit" growth in the same period, against a previous forecast of "low to mid single digit" growth.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Dazn / Oi / Telecom Italia / TIM / TIM Brasil
Countries: Italy
