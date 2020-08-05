Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Telecom Italia revenue returns to growth in Q2, posts 6% organic EBITDA drop

Wednesday 28 July 2021 | 09:29 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported revenues up 1.0 percent year on year to EUR 3.82 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a return to growth following a flat reading in Q1 and Covid-hit annual falls of 2.1 percent, 5.0 percent, 10.1 percent and 6.6 percent in 2020. TIM said the result was due to a substantial rise in service revenues at its TIM Brasil unit (up 10.5% in local currency) coupled with an improvement in core domestic revenues EUR 3.13 billion, equivalent to a 1 percent year-on-year decline.  

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM / TIM Brasil
Countries: Brazil / Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

TIM Brasil grows service revenues nearly 9% in Q2
Published 27 Jul 2021 11:23 CET | Brazil
TIM Brasil's operating results for Q2 show a net profit of BRL 681 million, up 154.7 percent compared to the same period last ...

Telecom Italia ups revenue guidance following DAZN deal
Published 19 Jul 2021 09:17 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has updated its revenue guidance to take into account the agreement with sports streaming service DAZN to ...

Telecom Italia revenues stabilise in Q1, reiterates guidance
Published 20 May 2021 08:54 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) reiterated its full-year core profit guidance after reporting first-quarter organic revenues of EUR 3.75 ...

Dazn secures domestic Serie A rights, to air games on TIMvision
Published 29 Mar 2021 09:17 CET | Italy
Sports streaming platform Dazn has finally acquired the domestic rights to air Italy's top-tier Serie A football league for the ...

TIM set to switch off 3G network in 2022
Published 22 Mar 2021 09:42 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is preparing to follow Vodafone and switch off its 3G network by next year, reports Mondo Mobile Web, citing ...

Telecom Italia revenues improve to 2% fall in Q4, CEO seeks new term
Published 24 Feb 2021 09:39 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported an organic 2.1 percent year-on-year decline in revenues to EUR 4.15 billion in the final quarter of ...

TIM signs deal to acquire two BT Italia business-focused units
Published 10 Dec 2020 11:31 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has signed a preliminary agreement to acquire two separate BT business units in Italy serving the Public ...

Telecom Italia revenues down 5% in Q3, spins off data centre business
Published 11 Nov 2020 08:57 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported an organic 5.0 percent year-on-year decline in revenues to EUR 3.90 billion in the third quarter of ...

Telecom Italia service revenues fall 8% in Q2, EBITDA margin improves on cost control
Published 05 Aug 2020 09:09 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia saw its decline in revenues accelerate to 10.1 percent on an organic basis in the second quarter of 2020, to EUR ...





Related Info

TIM Brasil grows service revenues nearly 9% in Q2
27 Jul | Brazil | News
Telecom Italia ups revenue guidance following DAZN deal
19 Jul | Italy | News
Telecom Italia revenues stabilise in Q1, reiterates guidance
20 May | Italy | News
Dazn secures domestic Serie A rights, to air games on TIMvision
29 Mar | Italy | News
TIM set to switch off 3G network in 2022
22 Mar | Italy | News
Telecom Italia revenues improve to 2% fall in Q4, CEO seeks new term
24 Feb | Italy | News
TIM signs deal to acquire two BT Italia business-focused units
10 Dec 2020 | Italy | News
Telecom Italia revenues down 5% in Q3, spins off data centre business
11 Nov 2020 | Italy | News
Telecom Italia service revenues fall 8% in Q2, EBITDA margin improves on cost control
5 Aug 2020 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

29 Jul Telenet Q2 2021
29 Jul Liberty Global Q2 2021
29 Jul Consolidated Communications Q2
29 Jul Telefonica Q2 2021
29 Jul Orange Q2 2021
29 Jul Digital Realty Q2 2021
29 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2021
29 Jul CyrusOne Q2 2021
29 Jul CoreSite Q2 2021
29 Jul STMicroelectronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Millicom Q2 2021
29 Jul Samsung Electronics Q2 2021
29 Jul Poly fiscal Q1
29 Jul Skyworks fiscal Q3
29 Jul Casa Systems Q2
29 Jul Citrix Systems Q2
29 Jul Amazon Q2
29 Jul Airtel Africa Q2 2021
29 Jul T-Mobile US Q2 2021
29 Jul Comcast Q2 2021
29 Jul Nokia Q2 2021
29 Jul BT fiscal Q1
29 Jul American Tower Corp Q2 2021
29 Jul Fortinet Q2
29 Jul Vodacom fiscal Q1
29 Jul Cellnex Q2 2021
29 Jul Hrvatski Telekom Q2 2021
30 Jul Proximus Q2 2021
30 Jul Charter Communications Q2 2021
30 Jul Shentel Q2 2021
30 Jul NEC fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now