Telecom Italia revenues stabilise in Q1, reiterates guidance

Thursday 20 May 2021 | 08:54 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) reiterated its full-year core profit guidance after reporting first-quarter organic revenues of EUR 3.75 billion, broadly flat compared to the year-earlier reading and a vast improvement on Covid-hit annual falls of 2.1 percent, 5.0 percent and 10.1 percent in the previous three quarters. The company's EBITDA was down 1.3 percent year on year on organic terms to EUR 1.58 billion in the first 3 months of 2021 thanks to cost savings and a 3.0 percent rise in revenues at TIM Brasil that offset a 0.6 percent fall in domestic revenues to EUR 3.10 billion.

Categories: General
Companies: Dazn / Telecom Italia / TIM / TIM Brasil
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

IoT

::: more

