UK issues draft telecom security bill implementing Huawei ban, new supply chain rules

Tuesday 24 November 2020 | 09:09 CET | News

The UK government has presented the draft Telecommunications (Security) Bill, creating new powers for the government to set security standards for telecom networks. The legislation implements its decision in July to ban Huawei from UK networks, setting the legal framework for new checks on the telecom supply chain and prohibiting high-risk vendors. 

In the current situation, operators are responsible by law for setting their own security standards in networks. However, the Telecoms Supply Chain Review concluded by the government last year found providers often have little incentive to adopt the best security practices, it said.

Concerns about the potential security risk from Huawei building the nation's 5G networks led to the decision to impose new obligations on operators to protect their networks in the name of the national interest. Outlined in the bill and to be detailed in secondary legislation, the new requirements mean operators could face fines if they don't take appropriate action to bring in minimum security standards for their networks and services and to limit the damage of any breaches.

Ofcom will be given stronger powers to monitor and assess operators’ security, alongside enforcing compliance with the new law. This will include carrying out technical testing, interviewing staff, and entering operators’ premises to view equipment and documents. Companies which fall short of the new duties or do not follow directions on the use of high risk vendors could face fines of up to 10 percent of turnover or, in the case of a continuing contravention, GBP 100,000 per day. 

New codes of practice will be developed to show how certain providers should comply with their legal obligations. These will be published after the bill clears parliament and takes effect. 

The bill was welcomed by Mobile UK, the industry group which represents the four mobile operators. In a short statement, the group said network security and resilience "have always been a top priority" for the operators and they support the bill's framework and will work with government on implementation. 


Categories: General
Companies: Huawei / Ofcom
Countries: United Kingdom
