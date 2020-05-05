Weekly news summary: BT suspends dividend, as O2 and Virgin Media UK plot a merger

Earnings news in the past week was more about changes to guidance than the results themselves, with the Covid-19 lockdowns setting in globally only in March. Companies with media exposure, including telecoms companies such as Nos, appear to be hurt more than others. BT stood out, as it suspended its dividend in favour of rolling out fibre networks. In other telecoms news, two more 5G networks commercially launched. The most important news of week 19 was the planned merger of O2 and Virgin Media in the UK.
Here is a summary of the most important news in telecoms (mostly Europe) and media/internet during week 19.
