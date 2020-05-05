Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Weekly news summary: BT suspends dividend, as O2 and Virgin Media UK plot a merger

Monday 11 May 2020 | 09:24 CET | News

Earnings news in the past week was more about changes to guidance than the results themselves, with the Covid-19 lockdowns setting in globally only in March. Companies with media exposure, including telecoms companies such as Nos, appear to be hurt more than others. BT stood out, as it suspended its dividend in favour of rolling out fibre networks. In other telecoms news, two more 5G networks commercially launched. The most important news of week 19 was the planned merger of O2 and Virgin Media in the UK.

Here is a summary of the most important news in telecoms (mostly Europe) and media/internet during week 19.

Telecoms - earnings reports

5G - Commercial launches

Telecoms - M&A and other news

Media and internet - earnings reports

Media and Internet - other news


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Alphabet / AMC / AMC Networks / BT / Cellnex / Digital Realty / Disney / Electronic Arts / Equinix / FCC / Freenet / Intred / ITV / Liberty Global / Millicom / Netia / Nos / NOS / O2 / Pinterest / Roku / SES / Telefonica / Telefonica Germany / Telia / Telia Norway / TIM / Veon / ViacomCBS / Virgin Media
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

5G Internationaal

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Nieuwsoverzicht week 19: kwartaalrapporten tonen impact corona, nieuwe JV's in VK en Scandinavie, koersverliezen lopen terug
Published 11 May 2020 15:05 CET | World
Ook in week 19 overheerste het coronanieuws. Een geleidelijk ontspanning van de bewegingsbeperkingen zorgt voor een eerste ...

Digital Realty delivers virtually flat revenues, EBITDA in Q1
Published 08 May 2020 13:57 CET | World
Data centre operator Digital Realty said revenues lifted 1 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to USD 823 million. The ...

Roku Q1 revenue up 55% on customer gains, ARPU growth

Published 08 May 2020 12:55 CET | United States
Roku reported total net revenues up 55 percent year on year to USD 321 million in the first quarter of 2020, driven by customer ...

Netia revenue falls 1% in Q1, EBITDA holds steady
Published 08 May 2020 11:04 CET | Poland
Revenues of Poland cable operator Netia totaled PLN 323 million in the first quarter of this year, down by 1 percent year-on-year ...

Intred revenues up 17% in Q1, adds another 300km of fibre
Published 08 May 2020 09:38 CET | Italy
Intred, an Italian fixed-network operator based in the Lombardy region, said revenues grew 17 percent year on year to EUR 5.7 ...

Cellnex sales up 49% to EUR 358 mln in Q1 following asset acquisitions
Published 08 May 2020 09:22 CET | Europe
Spanish operator Cellnex Telecom, Europe's largest mobile towers company, reported revenues of EUR 358 million in the first ...

Nos posts Q1 loss as Covid-19 hurts sports income
Published 07 May 2020 11:30 CET | Portugal
Nos registered a loss of EUR 10.4 million in the first quarter of 2020, hurt by business restrictions caused by the Covid-19 ...

BT increases fibre network build target, suspends dividends on Covid-19 impact
Published 07 May 2020 11:17 CET | United Kingdom
BT Group has announced a rapid acceleration of its FTTP network build, setting a new target of reaching 20 million premises by ...

SES posts 2% fall in underlying revenues, 3% EBITDA drop in Q1
Published 07 May 2020 10:42 CET | World
Satellite operator SES has reported underlying revenues of EUR 470.8 million in the first quarter, down 2.2 percent year-on-year ...

Equinix lifts profit, revenues in Q1 but still sees uncertainty ahead
Published 07 May 2020 10:33 CET | World
Data centre operator Equinix reported first quarter results just shy of expectations, pulled down by negative forex effects. The ...

Veon withdraws guidance as results turn lower in April
Published 07 May 2020 09:56 CET | World
Veon reported a small increase in organic revenue in the first quarter of 0.3 percent, while EBITDA fell 1.8 percent on the same ...

Liberty Global posts small drop in organic revenues, cash flow in Q1
Published 07 May 2020 09:15 CET | Europe
Liberty Global reported a loss of 18,900 fixed customers in the first quarter, worse than the 1,700 shed a year earlier due to ...

Telefonica says limited impact from Covid-19 as Q1 organic revenues fall 1%
Published 07 May 2020 08:54 CET | Spain
Telefonica said it has seen limited impact on results so far from the Covid-19 pandemic, with the negative effects largely offset ...

Liberty Global, Telefonica to merge O2, Virgin Media in 50-50 joint venture in UK

Published 07 May 2020 08:17 CET | United Kingdom
Liberty Global and Telefonica have reached an agreement to merge their UK operations in a 50-50 joint venture. This brings ...

ITV sees advertising revenue fall by 42% in April on Covid-19 impact
Published 06 May 2020 16:26 CET | United Kingdom
UK broadcaster ITV has reported total external revenues down 7 percent to GBP 694 million for Q1 2020, from GBP 743 million a ...

Telefonica Germany grows revenues, OIBDA in Q1, confirms outlook for 2020

Published 06 May 2020 09:42 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said its revenues grew by 3.8 percent year-on-year in Q1 to EUR 1.84 billion, in line with expectations. The ...

NENT and Canal Digital name their pay-TV venture Allente
Published 06 May 2020 09:39 CET | Scandinavia
Nordic Entertainment Group (NENT) and Telenor have announced the completion on schedule of the combination of their Viasat ...

Disney streaming losses swell on expansion costs, skips dividend
Published 06 May 2020 08:54 CET | World
Disney reported a sharp increase in losses from its streaming business in its fiscal second quarter to March. The operating loss ...

Open RAN Policy Coalition forms to lobby governments on 5G security plans
Published 05 May 2020 15:11 CET | World
A new industry coalition has formed to promote open RAN technologies among government policymakers. The Open RAN Policy Coalition ...

Telia Norway plans official 5G network launch on 12 May
Published 05 May 2020 12:36 CET | Norway
Telia Norway said it will officially open its first 5G network on 12 May. The network in Lillestrom began testing in January and ...

Freenet grows Q1 revenues and subscribers, confirms outlook for 2020
Published 04 May 2020 09:34 CET | Germany
German operator Freenet said its revenues increased to EUR 648.8 million in the first quarter of 2020 compared with EUR 622.4 in ...

Millicom withdraws from USD 570 mln acquisition of Telefonica Costa Rica

Published 04 May 2020 08:29 CET | Costa Rica
Millicom confirmed it has pulled out of a USD 570 million agreement to acquire Telefonica's mobile telecommunications assets in ...





Related Info

Nieuwsoverzicht week 19: kwartaalrapporten tonen impact corona, nieuwe JV's in VK en Scandinavie, koersverliezen lopen terug
11 May | World | News
Digital Realty delivers virtually flat revenues, EBITDA in Q1
8 May | World | News
Roku Q1 revenue up 55% on customer gains, ARPU growth
8 May | United States | News
Netia revenue falls 1% in Q1, EBITDA holds steady
8 May | Poland | News
Intred revenues up 17% in Q1, adds another 300km of fibre
8 May | Italy | News
Cellnex sales up 49% to EUR 358 mln in Q1 following asset acquisitions
8 May | Europe | News
Nos posts Q1 loss as Covid-19 hurts sports income
7 May | Portugal | News
BT increases fibre network build target, suspends dividends on Covid-19 impact
7 May | United Kingdom | News
SES posts 2% fall in underlying revenues, 3% EBITDA drop in Q1
7 May | World | News
Equinix lifts profit, revenues in Q1 but still sees uncertainty ahead
7 May | World | News
Veon withdraws guidance as results turn lower in April
7 May | World | News
Liberty Global posts small drop in organic revenues, cash flow in Q1
7 May | Europe | News
Telefonica says limited impact from Covid-19 as Q1 organic revenues fall 1%
7 May | Spain | News
Liberty Global, Telefonica to merge O2, Virgin Media in 50-50 joint venture in UK
7 May | United Kingdom | News
ITV sees advertising revenue fall by 42% in April on Covid-19 impact
6 May | United Kingdom | News
Telefonica Germany grows revenues, OIBDA in Q1, confirms outlook for 2020
6 May | Germany | News
NENT and Canal Digital name their pay-TV venture Allente
6 May | Scandinavia | News
Disney streaming losses swell on expansion costs, skips dividend
6 May | World | News
Open RAN Policy Coalition forms to lobby governments on 5G security plans
5 May | World | News
Telia Norway plans official 5G network launch on 12 May
5 May | Norway | News
Freenet grows Q1 revenues and subscribers, confirms outlook for 2020
4 May | Germany | News
Millicom withdraws from USD 570 mln acquisition of Telefonica Costa Rica
4 May | Costa Rica | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

12 May 8x8 fiscal Q4
12 May Radcom Q1 2020
12 May Allot Q1 2020
12 May Optiva Q1 2020
12 May Infinera Q1 2020
12 May Aviat Networks fiscal Q3
12 May Mediaset Q1 2020
12 May Vodafone FY results
13 May A3 Q1 results
13 May United Internet Q1 2020
13 May Syn Q1 2020
13 May Turk Telekom Q1 2020
13 May Sony fiscal Q4
13 May Singtel fiscal Q4
13 May Magyar Telekom Q1 2020
13 May Cisco fiscal Q3
14 May Deutsche Telekom Q1 2020
14 May Sunrise Q1 2020
14 May Ice Group Q1 2020
14 May NortonLifeLock fiscal Q4
14 May OTE Q1 2020
14 May Fujitsu fiscal Q4
14 May Masmovil Q1 2020
14 May Tencent Q1 2020
14 May Sonim Technologies Q1 2020
14 May Crown Castle AGM
15 May Blonder Tongue Q1 2020
15 May Teleste Q1 results
18 May iQiyi Q1 2020
18 May Telecom Italia Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now