Enel board backs sale of Open Fiber stake to CDP

Monday 3 May 2021 | 09:55 CET | News
The board of Italian energy giant Enel has approved the sale of a 10 percent stake in wholesale operator Open Fiber to state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) for an undisclosed amount. Once completed, the transaction would raise CDP's stake in Open Fiber to 60 percent, a move that could allow it to proceed with a long-term project to merge Telecom Italia's landline grid with Open Fiber's fixed network assets in a nationwide entity called AccessCo.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber
Countries: Italy
Related

Italy's CDP moves to raise Open Fiber stake to 60%
Published 30 Apr 2021 14:02 CET | Italy
Italian state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) said its board has given its CDP Equity branch the green light to submit an ...

Enel to sell minimum 40% stake in Open Fiber to Macquarie
Published 18 Dec 2020 09:17 CET | Italy
Italian energy giant Enel said its board has given the go ahead to sell up to 50 percent of wholesale operator Open Fiber to ...

FTTH take-up accelerating in Europe, penetration forecast to reach 65% in 2026
Published 03 Dec 2020 12:19 CET | Europe
The number of FTTH/B subscribers in Europe is expected to more than double in the next six years, to 208 million in 2026 compared ...

'Time probably right to exit Open Fiber' - Enel CEO
Published 25 Nov 2020 09:15 CET | Italy
The chief executive of utility giant Enel confirmed that it could be the right time for the 50 percent shareholder to exit ...

Italian govt pressing Enel over single network plan - report
Published 24 Nov 2020 09:39 CET | Italy
The Italian government has written to the board of utility giant Enel to urge it to resolve the possible sale of its stake in ...

TIM ready to kickstart single network plan - CEO
Published 12 Nov 2020 09:42 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) remains keen to kickstart a government-backed initiative to merge its fixed network assets with those of ...

Telecom Italia revenues down 5% in Q3, spins off data centre business
Published 11 Nov 2020 08:57 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported an organic 5.0 percent year-on-year decline in revenues to EUR 3.90 billion in the third quarter of ...

Vodafone, WindTre, Sky CEOs reiterate need for fully neutral single network operator
Published 22 Sep 2020 09:42 CET | Italy
The CEOs of Vodafone Italia, WindTre and Sky Italia have reiterated the need for a fully neutral and independent single fixed ...

Macquarie offers EUR 2.65 bln for Enel's Open Fiber stake
Published 18 Sep 2020 09:16 CET | Italy
Italian utility giant Enel has confirmed the receipt of a binding bid from Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie for its 50 ...

TIM approves sale of FiberCop stake to KKR and govt single network plan
Published 01 Sep 2020 08:56 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its directors approved the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile fixed network to US ...

Macquarie makes offer for Enel's Open Fiber stake

Published 17 Jun 2020 09:56 CET | Italy
Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie has tabled an offer to acquire Enel's 50 percent stake in Italian wholesale-only ...





