Ethiopian regulator receives bids for operating licences from MTN, Vodafone consortium

Monday 26 April 2021 | 14:54 CET | News
The Ethiopian telecoms regulator said that it has received two bids for telecommunications licences from the MTN Group and a consortium led by Vodafone Group, including Kenya's Safaricom. The Ethiopia Communications Authority (ECA) said it will select the winners of the two telecom licences and make a formal announcement after the technical and financial evaluation is completed.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: MTN / Safaricom / Sumitomo / Vodacom / Vodafone / Vodafone Group
Countries: Ethiopia
