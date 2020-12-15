Edition: International
US DFC lends USD 500 mln to Vodafone consortium for Ethiopian bid, USD 300 mln to Liquid Telecom

Tuesday 15 December 2020 | 09:36 CET | News
The US government's international Development Finance Corporation (DFC) has released USD 500 million to back a consortium of regional and international telecommunication firms bidding for a mobile licence in Ethiopia, and has advanced USD 300 million to support Liquid Telecom's data centre expansion in Africa, ITWeb reported. The loan to the Vodafone-led Global Partnership for Ethiopia will be used to "finance the design, development, and operation of a new private mobile network provider" there and for "the acquisition of a mobile network provider" licence, the DFC said.

Categories: General
Companies: Africa Data Centres / Liquid Telecom / Safaricom / Vodafone
Countries: Ethiopia
Related

Liquid Telecom appoints Abu as CEO in Nigeria including new Africa Data Centre
Published 14 Dec 2020 10:01 CET | Nigeria
Liquid Telecom has appointed Wole Abu as CEO for Liquid Telecom Nigeria and its new Africa Data Centre (ADC) in the country, ...

WebSprix to deploy Cisco Routed Optical Networking in Ethiopia

Published 11 Dec 2020 11:17 CET | Ethiopia
Cisco has announced that WebSprix, an IT products and services provider in Ethiopia, has selected Cisco's Routed Optical ...

Ethiopian regulator invites bids for 2 full service telecom licences within 90 days
Published 27 Nov 2020 13:41 CET | Ethiopia
The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has invited proposals for two new full service telecommunications licences with a ...

Ethiopia offers 45% stake in partial sale of Ethio Telecom

Published 24 Nov 2020 13:16 CET | Ethiopia
Ethiopia's government is selling a 45 percent stake in its Ethio Telecom monopoly, Reuters reported citing an adviser to the ...

Safaricom sees drop in Ethiopia licence bid price after govt restricts mobile money to domestic firms
Published 16 Nov 2020 09:46 CET | Ethiopia
Disclosures contained in a transcript call covering events to the end of July, said Business Daily, reveal that Safaricom sees a ...

Ethiopia Prime Minister gives green light for liberalisation of telecom market

Published 04 Nov 2020 09:06 CET | Ethiopia
Ethiopian prime minister Abiy Ahmed has given his green light for the finalisation of the telecom market liberalization process, ...

Liquid Telecom, Africa Data Centres hire Jarrett Appleby as strategy adviser
Published 21 Oct 2020 13:50 CET | Africa
Liquid Telecom and Africa Data Centres have announced a strategic partnership agreement with Jarrett Appleby, CEO of Appleby ...

Africa Data Centres completes acquisition of Standard Bank data centre in Johannesburg
Published 22 May 2020 09:28 CET | South Africa
Africa Data Centres, part of the Liquid Telecom Group, has completed the acquisition of a tier IV data centre in Johannesburg ...

Liquid Telecom plans data centres in Ghana, Nigeria
Published 22 May 2020 09:22 CET | Ghana
Liquid Telecom Group said it will enter West Africa after securing land to build the largest data centres in Ghana and Nigeria, ...





