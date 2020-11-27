Ethiopian regulator invites bids for 2 full service telecom licences within 90 days

The Ethiopian Communications Authority (ECA) has invited proposals for two new full service telecommunications licences with a deadline of 90 calendar days. It said highly capable and interested telecommunications operators may take part in sealed bidding and submit their technical and financial offers for the two licences, which will be issued in March/April 2021.
The ECA said it has already received eleven complete expressions of interest from nine telecoms operators, and two from outside the sector, that are interested in taking part in the bidding for the two new licences.
The two new licences will be issued simultaneously, in a process that is separate from the partial privatisation of Ethio Telecom. At the end of the licensing process, there will be three operators.
ECA director general Balcha Reba said this is a step forward in liberalisation, opening up Ethiopia’s telecommunications sector to the private sector and encouraging healthy competition.
