German cartel office to use new powers in Amazon investigation

Tuesday 18 May 2021 | 15:58 CET | News
The German Federal Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, said it has opened another proceeding against Amazon based on new competition rules that apply to large digital companies. The regulator is examining potential anti-competitive practices and the overall market position of Amazon.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Amazon / Apple
Countries: Germany
Related

German Cartel Office opens first investigation under new competition law against Facebook

Published 29 Jan 2021 09:57 CET | Germany
The German Federal Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, said it is expanding the investigation into Facebook and its links with ...

German Cartel Office investigates Facebook integration with Oculus VR services
Published 10 Dec 2020 16:49 CET | Germany
The German Federal Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, announced it has opened a proceeding against Facebook to examine the links ...

German Cartel Office probes brand gating agreement by Amazon and Apple

Published 29 Oct 2020 10:29 CET | Germany
The German Federal Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, has started another investigation into Amazon and is also targeting Apple for ...

German Cartel Office investigates Amazon for possible abuse of dominant position during pandemic

Published 17 Aug 2020 10:11 CET | Germany
The German Federal Cartel Office (Bundeskartellamt) is investigating Amazon on suspicion that it abused its dominant position in ...





Related Info

