German Cartel Office opens two proceedings against Google

Wednesday 26 May 2021 | 09:46 CET | News
The German Cartel Office, Bundeskartellamt, has opened two proceedings against Google Germany, Google Ireland and Alphabet, based on new regulations applying to digital companies. The first proceeding is establishing that the company is of paramount significance across markets. The president of the office, Andreas Mundt, said a multitude of digital services such as the search engine, YouTube, Maps, the Android operating system and the Chrome browser make Google of paramount importance for market competition.

