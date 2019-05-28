Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

GSMA unites telcos on common enterprise edge cloud platform

Thursday 27 February 2020 | 12:00 CET | News

The GSMA announced a new initiative to develop a common edge cloud platform for telecom operators. The operators China Unicom, Deutsche Telekom, EE, KDDI, Orange, Singtel, SK Telecom, Telefonica and TIM are participating in the project that will see local operator assets made available to developers and software vendors to bring their services closer to enterprise customers. 

The interoperable platform will be developed in 2020. The operators have agreed to work together to develop the edge compute architectural framework and reference platform, and the GSMA has launched an Operator Platform Project to support the initiative. Initially, the platform will be deployed across multiple markets in Europe, before expanding to other parts of the world. 

Operators will offer through the platform edge compute, storage and connectivity to their customers. The GSMA said the open platform will ensure data protection and sovereignty mechanisms, while offering carrier-grade reliability, security and trustworthiness. It will leverage existing technology where possible, such as aggregation platforms like MobiledgeX, or the interconnection mechanisms developed as part of the GSMA MultiOperator MEC experience.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: China Unicom / Deutsche Telekom / EE / GSMA / KDDI / MobiledgeX / Orange / SingTel / SK Telecom / Telefonica / TIM
Countries: Europe / World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

VMware releases Telco Cloud Automation platform, integrates with MobiledgeX, Mavenir
Published 26 Feb 2020 15:39 CET | World
VMware unveiled new capabilities across its Telco and Edge Cloud product portfolio, including innovations to its telco cloud ...

Cisco delivers new cloud services stack, hardware upgrades to help monetise 5G
Published 25 Feb 2020 17:15 CET | World
Cisco announced new products and services designed to help mobile operators grow revenues and achieve profitability from their ...

Bridge Alliance members launch Global MEC Task Force

Published 13 Jan 2020 13:53 CET | Asia
South Korean operator SK Telecom announced the launch of the 'Global MEC Task Force' with Bridge Alliance member operators, ...

Docomo, MobiledgeX demo MEC-based worldwide distribution of 5G apps

Published 08 Jan 2020 11:54 CET | Japan
Japanese operator NTT Docomo and MobiledgeX have announced that they will jointly conduct a proof of concept (PoC) in Tokyo on ...

Etisalat launches multi-access edge computing architecture
Published 02 Jan 2020 14:03 CET | United Arab Emirates
The deployment of MEC architectures will be critical for 4G/5G service providers, as it allows them to significantly reduce ...

Digital transformation offers telcos opportunity to return business market to growth
Published 16 Dec 2019 13:48 CET | World
Several new developments suggest the business telecom market may return to growth in the coming quarters. Plans from companies ...

AWS unveils AWS Wavelength for 5G edge computing, new partnerships with Verizon, Vodafone, KDDI, SK Telecom
Published 04 Dec 2019 09:21 CET | World
Amazon Web Services (AWS) made some new announcements at its AWS re:Invent event, first unveiling AWS Wavelength, a system that ...

Telus partners MobiledgeX to support edge app developers in Canada

Published 21 Nov 2019 14:59 CET | Canada
Telus announced a partnership with MobiledgeX to help developers test low-latency edge computing. The MobiledgeX Early Access ...

Deutsche Telekom intros campus network plans, tests 5G edge computing platform

Published 29 Oct 2019 17:04 CET | Germany
Campus M suits especially small and mid-sized firms. It is a mix of public and private networks. The company premises are served ...

Industrial Internet Consortium, Linux Foundation's LF Edge partner to advance activities
Published 28 May 2019 16:16 CET | World
The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC), now incorporating OpenFog, and the Linux Foundation's LF Edge agreed to a liaison to ...





Related Info

VMware releases Telco Cloud Automation platform, integrates with MobiledgeX, Mavenir
26 Feb | World | News
Cisco delivers new cloud services stack, hardware upgrades to help monetise 5G
25 Feb | World | News
Bridge Alliance members launch Global MEC Task Force
13 Jan | Asia | News
Docomo, MobiledgeX demo MEC-based worldwide distribution of 5G apps
8 Jan | Japan | News
Etisalat launches multi-access edge computing architecture
2 Jan | United Arab Emirates | News
Digital transformation offers telcos opportunity to return business market to growth
16 Dec 2019 | World | Commentary
AWS unveils AWS Wavelength for 5G edge computing, new partnerships with Verizon, Vodafone, KDDI, SK Telecom
4 Dec 2019 | World | News
Telus partners MobiledgeX to support edge app developers in Canada
21 Nov 2019 | Canada | News
Deutsche Telekom intros campus network plans, tests 5G edge computing platform
29 Oct 2019 | Germany | News
Industrial Internet Consortium, Linux Foundation's LF Edge partner to advance activities
28 May 2019 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Feb Netia Q4 2019
27 Feb Sunrise Q4 2019
27 Feb Cogent Communications Q4 2019
27 Feb Cable One Q4 2019
27 Feb Neophotonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Baidu Q4 2019
27 Feb Dell Technologies fiscal Q4
27 Feb VMware fiscal Q4
27 Feb Zoom Telephonics Q4 2019
27 Feb Telesat Q4
27 Feb Interxion EGM
27 Feb Profile: Youfone
28 Feb Freenet Q4 2019
28 Feb Tecnotree FY 2019
28 Feb Masmovil Q4 2019
02 Mar GTT Q4 2019
02 Mar Boingo Wireless Q4 2019
02 Mar Maxar Technologies Q4 2019
02 Mar Capacity Middle East
03 Mar HPE fiscal Q1
03 Mar F5 Networks analyst meeting
04 Mar Tech Data fiscal Q4
04 Mar Smith Micro Software Q4 2019
04 Mar Dialog Semiconductor Q4 2019
04 Mar Verimatrix FY results
04 Mar Zoom Q4 2019
04 Mar Marvell Technology fiscal Q4
04 Mar Calix investor day
04 Mar OCP Global Summit
05 Mar Immersion Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now