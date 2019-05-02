Icelandic watchdog goes ahead with allocation of 5G spectrum to Nova, Siminn and Vodafone

The Icelandic Post and Telecom Administration (PTA) said it will go ahead with plans to allocate 5G frequency permits for 3.6 GHz spectrum to Nova, Siminn and Vodafone Iceland, as set out in the draft put out for consultation in December. The permits will be valid only until 31 December 2021.
There may be certain restrictions on what 5G equipment may be used for such services in Iceland, said the PTA. The 5G frequency permits will be allocated to the three telecommunications companies with clear reservations about the restrictions on the structure of 5G networks that might result from regulatory rulings.
The agency will allocate 100 MHz from 3,500 MHz to 3,600 MHz to Siminn, 100 MHz from 3,600 MHz to 3,700 MHz to Nova, and 100 MHz from 3,700 to 3,800 MHz to Vodafone.
The PTA said that the comments received in the consultation were generally favourable to the criteria for the allocation, although there were some remarks on certain aspects that the agency could for the most part take into account.
Following this allocation, there will be 100 MHz remaining in the 3.6 GHz frequency band. The PTA will monitor the development of 5G and assess how unauthorised 3.6 GHz frequencies will be allocated later.
