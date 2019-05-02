Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Icelandic watchdog goes ahead with allocation of 5G spectrum to Nova, Siminn and Vodafone

Wednesday 11 March 2020 | 10:07 CET | News

The Icelandic Post and Telecom Administration (PTA) said it will go ahead with plans to allocate 5G frequency permits for 3.6 GHz spectrum to Nova, Siminn and Vodafone Iceland, as set out in the draft put out for consultation in December. The permits will be valid only until 31 December 2021.

There may be certain restrictions on what 5G equipment may be used for such services in Iceland, said the PTA. The 5G frequency permits will be allocated to the three telecommunications companies with clear reservations about the restrictions on the structure of 5G networks that might result from regulatory rulings.

The agency will allocate 100 MHz from 3,500 MHz to 3,600 MHz to Siminn, 100 MHz from 3,600 MHz to 3,700 MHz to Nova, and 100 MHz from 3,700 to 3,800 MHz to Vodafone.

The PTA said that the comments received in the consultation were generally favourable to the criteria for the allocation, although there were some remarks on certain aspects that the agency could for the most part take into account. 

Following this allocation, there will be 100 MHz remaining in the 3.6 GHz frequency band. The PTA will monitor the development of 5G and assess how unauthorised 3.6 GHz frequencies will be allocated later. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Nova / Siminn / Vodafone Iceland
Countries: Iceland
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Icelandic regulator extends 5G consultation deadline until 01 February
Published 17 Jan 2020 11:57 CET | Iceland
The Icelandic Post and Telecom Administration (PTA) said it is extending the deadline for comments on its 5G spectrum allocation ...

Icelandic regulator seeks comments on plans to allocate 3.6 GHz spectrum for 5G to Siminn, Vodafone and Nova
Published 23 Dec 2019 12:03 CET | Iceland
The Icelandic Post and Telecom Administration (PTA) is running a hearing with a 17 January deadline for comments on plans to ...

Icelandic regulator extends 5G consultation deadline until 18 October
Published 14 Oct 2019 12:11 CET | Iceland
Icelandic communications regulator PTA said it is extending the deadline for comments in its 5G consultation until 18 October. ...

Icelandic PTA seeks comments in 5G consultation by 10 October
Published 23 Sep 2019 11:57 CET | Iceland
Icelandic communications regulator PTA has issued a consultation document concerning cooperation and infrastructure sharing, with ...

Ericsson wins Siminn core network and radio access modernisation contract as it prepares for 5G
Published 02 May 2019 13:10 CET | Iceland
Ericsson said it is working with Icelandic service provider Siminn to prepare for 5G services by modernising its core network and ...





Related Info

Icelandic regulator extends 5G consultation deadline until 01 February
17 Jan | Iceland | News
Icelandic regulator seeks comments on plans to allocate 3.6 GHz spectrum for 5G to Siminn, Vodafone and Nova
23 Dec 2019 | Iceland | News
Icelandic regulator extends 5G consultation deadline until 18 October
14 Oct 2019 | Iceland | News
Icelandic PTA seeks comments in 5G consultation by 10 October
23 Sep 2019 | Iceland | News
Ericsson wins Siminn core network and radio access modernisation contract as it prepares for 5G
2 May 2019 | Iceland | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

08 Mar OFC 2020
11 Mar Inseego Q4 2019
11 Mar Semtech Q4 2019
11 Mar MTN FY results
12 Mar Tucows Q4 2019
12 Mar MTS Q4 2019
12 Mar Broadcom fiscal Q1
12 Mar Report: Dutch Broadband 2019-Q4
13 Mar Gogo Q4 2019
13 Mar Mobilezone FY 2019
16 Mar TIM Brasil Day
16 Mar Report: Dutch Television Market 2019-Q4
17 Mar Gamma Communications FY results
17 Mar MTS Q4 2019
17 Mar Iliad Q4 2019
17 Mar IoT Tech Expo Global 2020
17 Mar 5G Expo Global 2020
17 Mar Smart Home Expo
17 Mar Smart Building Live
18 Mar Tencent Q4 2019
18 Mar Call & Contact Centre Expo
18 Mar Customer & User Experience Expo
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now