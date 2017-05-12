Edition: International
Wireless

Italy fines Facebook another EUR 7 mln over improper data use

Wednesday 17 February 2021 | 11:05 CET | News
Italian antitrust watchdog AGCM has imposed a fresh EUR 7 million fine on Facebook for failing to comply with an earlier requirement to correct the improper collection of user data. In November 2018, the regulator fined the US company a total of EUR 5 million for improper commercial practices in its methods of collecting and using personal data, above all its failure to properly inform users of the value of that data. It also asked Facebook to publish an amended statement on the homepage of its Italian site, on the app and on the personal page of each registered user in the country.

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: Italy
