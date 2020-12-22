Edition: International
Italy's competition watchdog to probe TIM's FiberCop project

Tuesday 22 December 2020 | 10:38 CET | News
Italy's antitrust and competition authority AGCM has announced the launch of a new investigation into the last-mile fibre and copper grid company set up by Telecom Italia (TIM). The operator currently holds 58 percent of the company, dubbed FiberCop, with KKR Infrastructure having acquired 37.5 percent earlier this year and Fastweb retaining 4.5 percent thanks to its holding in the Flash Fiber joint venture. The watchdog said FiberCop is a strategic national project requiring full transparency to achieve the crucial objective of increasing fibre uptake.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Fastweb / Telecom Italia / TIM / Tiscali
Countries: Italy
Related

Enel to sell minimum 40% stake in Open Fiber to Macquarie
Published 18 Dec 2020 09:17 CET | Italy
Italian energy giant Enel said its board has given the go ahead to sell up to 50 percent of wholesale operator Open Fiber to ...

Abu Dhabi fund in talks with KKR to invest in TIM's FiberCop project - report
Published 01 Dec 2020 10:15 CET | Italy
Infinity Investments, a subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), is in discussions with US firm KKR ...

TIM receives EU green light for FiberCop project
Published 27 Nov 2020 08:54 CET | Italy
The European Commission has confirmed that the decision by Telecom Italia (TIM) to spin off its last-mile fibre and copper grid ...

TIM and Tiscali ink FiberCop co-investment contracts
Published 23 Nov 2020 08:58 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Tiscali have announced the signing of executory contracts to co-invest in the FiberCop project following ...

TIM's FiberCop holds first board meeting under chairman Sarmi
Published 16 Nov 2020 08:55 CET | Italy
The new last-mile fibre and copper grid company set up by Telecom Italia (TIM) has held its first board meeting and confirmed ...

TIM ready to kickstart single network plan - CEO
Published 12 Nov 2020 09:42 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) remains keen to kickstart a government-backed initiative to merge its fixed network assets with those of ...

TIM planning to spend up to EUR 4.5 bln on new fibre plan - report
Published 26 Oct 2020 12:28 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) intends to spend EUR 4 billion to EUR 4.5 billion on a new plan to accelerate its fibre-optic broadband ...

TIM awards first FiberCop cable deals to 5 Italian vendors

Published 23 Oct 2020 08:52 CET | Italy
During the award process, the winning bidders verified that cable development, cutting, quality control and storage will be ...

TIM approves sale of FiberCop stake to KKR and govt single network plan
Published 01 Sep 2020 08:56 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its directors approved the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile fixed network to US ...

Fastweb CEO praises FiberCop model, acknowledges govt intervention
Published 10 Aug 2020 10:38 CET | Italy
The chief executive of Italy's Fastweb, Alberto Calcagno, said that co-investment in network infrastructure is a winning model in ...

Telecom Italia preparing to set up fixed line network newco with KKR - CEO
Published 12 Mar 2020 09:15 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is preparing to set up a newco called 'FiberCop' for its fibre and copper last-mile network and sell 40 ...





