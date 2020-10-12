Edition: International
KPN rejects unsolicited takeover bids from EQT/Stonepeak and KKR

Monday 3 May 2021 | 08:39 CET | News
Dutch operator KPN said it has rejected two unsolicited takeover offers for the company. These were from a consortium of investment firms EQT and Stonepeak and from the private equity group KKR. KPN said neither provided "tangible and material added value" compared to the operator's recently updated growth strategy.

Categories: General
Companies: KPN
Countries: Netherlands
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


