South Africa court halts spectrum auction as Telkom gets interdict

Tuesday 9 March 2021 | 09:02 CET | News
South Africa's High Court in Pretoria has delayed the upcoming auction of mobile spectrum after Telkom and Etv were awarded an interdict in their case against the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA). This will stop the spectrum auction from taking place later this month, until the full case is heard by the high court in Pretoria.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: ICASA / Telkom
Countries: South Africa
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

Related

ICASA aims to defend high-demand spectrum licensing in face of litigation
Published 04 Mar 2021 10:29 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) says it remains resolute and will defend the high-demand ...

Cell C plans to apply for new spectrum
Published 01 Mar 2021 11:18 CET | South Africa
South African operator Cell C is going to apply for high-demand spectrum and wants the application process to happen as quickly ...

Icasa delays starts of mobile spectrum auction by a month
Published 23 Feb 2021 08:39 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa has advised stakeholders that the announcement of qualified bidders for ...

South African digital TV migration to begin in March

Published 16 Feb 2021 10:30 CET | South Africa
South Africa's analogue television transmitter switch-off will get under way in March, and President Cyril Ramaphosa said the ...

ICASA to oppose MTN suit on spectrum auction

Published 01 Feb 2021 14:12 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) said it will oppose legal action taken by MTN over the ...

Telkom withdraws part of lawsuit against spectrum auction
Published 12 Jan 2021 09:32 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) announced that Telkom has withdrawn part of its court ...

South Africa gets 6 applicants for 5G spectrum auction
Published 31 Dec 2020 08:59 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa announced that six companies have applied to participate in the upcoming ...

South African minister says WOAN will change status quo in telecoms industry

Published 12 Oct 2020 15:01 CET | South Africa
The South African government says the wholesale open access network (WOAN) will address past imbalances in the country's ...

South Africa opens applications for new mobile spectrum
Published 01 Oct 2020 11:46 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) announced it will publish the long-awaited invitations to apply ...

Telkom South Africa hopes spectrum auction design will allow effective competition
Published 08 Sep 2020 10:09 CET | South Africa
Telkom South Africa says it is looking forward to modernisation by authorities in the auctioning of both wholesale open access ...

MTN, Vodacom and Telkom get extra spectrum to meet data demand during lockdown

Published 20 Apr 2020 10:53 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has granted MTN, Vodacom and Telkom emergency spectrum to deal ...





