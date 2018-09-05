Edition: International
Spain eases portability freeze, prohibits price increases

Wednesday 1 April 2020 | 10:56 CET | News
The Spanish government has partially lifted the temporary ban on fixed and mobile number portability requests around two weeks after it was first imposed as part of a series of measures to halt the spread of the coronavirus. In response to the demands of certain operators and consumer associations including Facua and OCU, the government announced that operators are again authorised to port numbers if the activation process doesn't require the physical intervention of a technician or customer service representative.

Categories: General
Countries: Spain
