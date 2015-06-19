Edition: International
News

Summary of international coronavirus-related telecoms and media news - week 14

Friday 3 April 2020 | 14:56 CET | News
The coronavirus (Covid-19) remains in control of the international news. The impact on the TMT sectors is enormous. Here is a rundown of the international news, classified by sub-topic.

Orange Spain to limit commercial activity until after lockdown
Published 03 Apr 2020 15:30 CET | Spain
Orange Spain has followed Telefonica and officially announced that it intends to strictly follow the government's guidelines when ...

Global mobile phone sales to fall 13% in 2020 on Covid-19 impact - study
Published 03 Apr 2020 11:59 CET | World
Worldwide demand for mobile phones will be down by almost one quarter of a billion units in 2020 compared to 2019, a fall of 13 ...

Eurona satellite internet connections up 60% during lockdown
Published 03 Apr 2020 11:25 CET | Spain
Spanish telecommunications services provider Eurona increased the number of satellite-based internet connections to underserved ...

Voice traffic growth slows in Portugal, still up 34% compared to early March
Published 03 Apr 2020 10:50 CET | Portugal
Portugal's National Communications Authority (Anacom) estimates that in the week of 29 March voice traffic decreased by 9 percent ...

Bouygues Telecom suspends guidance for 2020 due to Covid-19 uncertainty
Published 03 Apr 2020 10:30 CET | France
French operator Bouygues Telecom is suspending the 2020 financial guidance published in February due to ongoing uncertainty ...

Megafon offers free access to fitness videos
Published 03 Apr 2020 10:20 CET | Russian Federation
Russian operator Megafon is offering customers free access to fitness lesson videos. The option is available for users of the ...

French regulator confirms delay to 5G auction
Published 03 Apr 2020 09:52 CET | France
French telecom authority Arcep has confirmed that the final stage of the 5G award procedure has been postponed because of the ...

Hutchison Drei Austria employs staff from closed shops for customer service from home

Published 03 Apr 2020 09:45 CET | Austria
Hutchison Drei Austria said that employees who normally work at its shops that are now closed will support customer hotlines from ...

FCC approves USD 200 mln covid-19 telehealth programme
Published 03 Apr 2020 09:14 CET | United States
The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has adopted the USD 200 million telehealth programme proposed earlier. The programme ...

Telefonica to halt fibre installations until lockdown over - report
Published 03 Apr 2020 08:59 CET | Spain
Telefonica will halt all new fibre-optic installations in customer homes until Spain's coronavirus lockdown comes to an end, ...

Sling TV to donate movie rental profits to purchase healthcare supplies through Good360, Covid-19 response efforts

Published 02 Apr 2020 17:43 CET | World
Sling TV is donating 100 percent of its movie rental profits to Good360 through 5 April. Good360 is a global nonprofit ...

BeIN offers entertainment upgrades to offset Covid-19 impact

Published 02 Apr 2020 16:47 CET | Middle East
Middle East pay-TV broadcaster BeIN Sports has announced an array of entertainment upgrades and additional services for current ...

Dutch listen to more radio since coronavirus measures
Published 02 Apr 2020 15:57 CET | Netherlands
Dutch people have spent more time listening to radio broadcasts during the coronavirus crisis, according to numbers from the ...

BBC sees record demand for kids content on iPlayer, BBC Bitesize
Published 02 Apr 2020 15:54 CET | United Kingdom
With the Covid-19 lockdown in place, the BBC has reported record requests for children's programming on iPlayer over the course ...

Dazn to suspend rights fees for cancelled games - report
Published 02 Apr 2020 11:34 CET | World
Global sports streaming service Dazn is informing sports leagues that it intends to withhold rights fees for any games suspended ...

Zattoo records 13% increase in viewing time in March

Published 02 Apr 2020 11:06 CET | Germany
German streaming provider Zattoo said that the number of hours spent viewing its programmes has grown by 13 percent in March ...

T-Mobile completes takeover of Sprint, Sievert starts as CEO
Published 01 Apr 2020 15:57 CET | United States
Deutsche Telekom and Softbank have completed the merger of their US mobile operators T-Mobile and Sprint. T-Mobile's takeover of ...

Comcast says peak internet traffic up 32% since start of March
Published 31 Mar 2020 16:43 CET | United States
Comcast, the largest ISP in the US, said its peak internet traffic has increased 32 percent since the start of March, but the ...

AT&T offers customers 15 GB extra hotspot data, free delivery
Published 31 Mar 2020 14:55 CET | United States
AT&T is offering its mobile customers on unlimited plans another 15 GB a month in hotspot data for the period 02 April to 13 May. ...

Masmovil, Yoigo unveil new health, education and entertainment services
Published 31 Mar 2020 11:45 CET | Spain
The education content includes a month's free subscription to the Smartick online mathematics platform and Lingokids English ...

Hutchison, HKT, China Mobile to launch 5G service in Hong Kong on 1 April
Published 31 Mar 2020 11:30 CET | Hong Kong
Hutchison Telecom, HKT and China Mobile HK plan to launch 5G services in Hong Kong on 1 April, the first day on which their 5G ...

T-Mobile US to donate up USD 0.5 mln for healthcare workers, families in need
Published 31 Mar 2020 10:34 CET | United States
T-Mobile US is encouraging everyone to #GiveThanksNotPranks this year on 1 April and donate up to USD 500,000 to Boys & Girls ...

Veon trading update points to pressure on sales from shop closures, lower roaming
Published 31 Mar 2020 10:31 CET | Russian Federation
The Veon Group has issued a trading update in light of developments relating to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company said its ...

Proximus lowers dividend to accelerate investment in fibre roll-out
Published 31 Mar 2020 09:30 CET | Belgium
Belgian operator Proximus has unveiled its new strategic plan #inspire2022 at its Capital Markets Day. The new CEO Guillaume ...

Spain postpones auction of 5G-ready frequencies in 700 MHz band
Published 31 Mar 2020 09:16 CET | Spain
Spain's Ministry of Economic Affairs has notified the European Commission that it will be unable to hold its auction of 5G-ready ...

Windstream data traffic up 30% since mid-March
Published 30 Mar 2020 16:11 CET | United States
US operator Windstream said voice traffic has gone up 50 percent since mid-March due to the coronavirus, while data traffic has ...

Telia Lithuania donates EUR 100,000 to help fight pandemic
Published 30 Mar 2020 14:45 CET | Lithuania
Operator Telia Lithuania has allocated EUR 50,000 to the fund to fight Covid-19 set up by the Ministry of Health. ...

Waoo! provides free access to Skidos children's education app as coronavirus shuts schools

Published 30 Mar 2020 14:09 CET | Denmark
Danish fibre provider Waoo! said that it is offering customers free access to Skidos, a Danish website providing educational ...

Facebook to invest USD 100 mln more in Journalism Project during coronavirus crisis
Published 30 Mar 2020 13:58 CET | United States
Facebook plans to invest USD 100 million in the news industry, to make sure accurate reporting is available, especially during ...

Bouygues Telecom to tap partial unemployment scheme for retail staff
Published 30 Mar 2020 12:10 CET | France
Bouygues Telecom has reached a compromise with trade unions representing employees over the terms under which the operator will ...

Vodafone New Zealand voice traffic jumps 70% amid covid-19 lockdown
Published 30 Mar 2020 09:56 CET | New Zealand
Vodafone New Zealand reports massive increases in data and voice traffic in its network, following lockdown measures to fight the ...

Euskaltel maintains national expansion plan, sees data surge

Published 30 Mar 2020 09:29 CET | Spain
Spanish regional operator Euskaltel said its maintaining its plans to expand throughout the Spanish territory using the Virgin ...

Google commits USD 800 mln worth of help during coronavirus oubreak
Published 30 Mar 2020 09:25 CET | World
Google has announced a commitment of over USD 800 million to help alleviate the toll of the coronavirus on people, businesses and ...

Swisscom considers reduced hours for employees

Published 30 Mar 2020 09:08 CET | Switzerland
The CEO of Swisscom, Urs Schaeppi, said that the company may introduce reduced hours for its employees, the daily newspaper Blick ...

Moldova mobile data traffic up 29% year-on-year in 2 weeks to 23 March
Published 30 Mar 2020 08:56 CET | Moldova, Republic of
Moldova's telecom traffic increased significantly between 09 and 23 March compared to the same period of 2019, according to data ...





