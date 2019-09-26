Edition: International
Telenet to trial fixed-wireless broadband with Pharrowtech platform for 60 GHz band

Tuesday 14 September 2021 | 12:32 CET | News
The Flemish business subsidies agency Vlaio has agreed to support a trial of fixed-wireless internet access in the 60 GHz band using semiconductor start-up Pharrowtech's mmWave technology. Belgian cable operator Telenet and wireless equipment supplier Unitron are also participating, with the trial services expected to start for homes and businesses in 2022. 

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Pharrowtech / Telenet / Unitron Group
Countries: Belgium
