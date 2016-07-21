Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Verizon Q1 results, profit fall on pandemic but cash flow still strong

Friday 24 April 2020 | 15:31 CET | News
Verizon reported lower results for the first quarter, impacted by the coronavirus pandemic and the adoption of a new revenue recognition standard, as well as an increase in bad debt due to crisis. The company said it increased its bad debt reserve in the quarter by USD 288 million based on the number of customers seeking payment relief under the Keep Americans Connected pledge. 

Revenues for the quarter fell 1.6 percent from the year before to USD 31.6 billion, pulled down by sharply lower equipment revenue after social distancing measures. Earnings per share fell to USD 1.0 from 1.22 year-on-year. Adjusted EPS however lifted to USD 1.26 from 1.20. Both the GAAP and adjusted figures include a negative impact from covid-19 related measures of 4 cents. The GAAP EPS also included a pre-tax one-off loss of USD 1.4 billion related to the FCC’s recently completed spectrum Auction 103 and to pension liabilities. Introduction of the new revenue recognition standard had an impact on results of 3 cents. The net profit fell almost 17 percent to USD 4.3 billion. 

Meanwhile, cash flow from operations lifted by USD 1.7 billion in the quarter to USD 8.8 billion, helped by working capital improvements and an end to Voluntary Separation Program payments and voluntary pension contributions that affected Q1 the year earlier. 

Capex amounted to USD 5.3 billion and went to support the rise in capacity needed to meet the higher demand for data, as well as for the deployment of fibre and extra mobile sites for the company’s 5G Ultra Wideband rollout. Verizon ended the quarter with USD 7 billion in cash on hand, up by USD 4.5 billion year-on-year. The higher cash balance is in line with Verizon’s liquidity planning strategy, which included a USD 3.5 billion bond completed in March. The quarterly cash dividend was kept at USD 0.6150 per share. 

Consumer segment hit by store closures but Fios Internet bucks the trend

At Consumer, revenues went 1.7 percent lower to USD 21.8 billion, with strong service growth offset by less mobile equipment revenue due to low volume activity. With the pandemic, the company closed nearly 70 percent of its retail locations and reduced the hours of stores staying open. This resulted in a significant drop in customer activity and devices sold. The number of mobile retail postpaid losses went to 525,000, from gains of 852,000 in the previous quarter. The decline in Q1 included 307,000 phone net losses and 227,000 tablet net losses, offset by 9,000 other connected device net additions. Postpaid smartphone net losses went to 167,000. 

Fios Internet added 59,000 customers, higher than the 35,000 added in Q4, helped by more people working and going to school from home. However, Fios Video losses went to 59,000, reflecting the ongoing shift from traditional linear video to OTT offerings. Consumer adjusted EBITDA dipped 0.4 percent lower to USD 10.1 billion, with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 46.4 percent, up from 45.8 percent year-on-year. 

Wireless: loss of 50,000 of retail postpaid customers

At Wireless, revenues slipped 0.5 percent to USD 22.6 billion. Retail postpaid net losses amounted to 50,000, including 68,000 phone net losses and 95,000 postpaid smartphone net additions. 

Demand up at Business

 At Business, revenues were off 0.5 percent to USD 7.7 billion, though demand rose in March for mobility products, jetpacks, VPN services and high speed circuit capacity. Mobile retail postpaid net additions rose to 475,000, from 264,000 the year before. The figure included 239,000 phone additions, 60,000 tablet additions and 176,000 other connected additions. Segment adjusted EBITDA weakened 5.8 percent to USD 2.0 billion, with the margin falling to 25.6 percent form 27.1 percent. 

At Media, revenues decreased 4.0 percent to USD 1.7 billion. 

Higher capex, less profit for 2020

Looking ahead, Verizon has withdrawn its revenue guidance for the full year. EPS growth is now seen ranging from minus 2 to 2 percent, with capex at USD 17.5-18.5 billion. The company had earlier forecast revenues up by low-to-mid-digit percentages year-on-year, adjusted EPS growth of 2-4 percent and capex at USD 17-18 billion. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Verizon
Countries: United States
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

OTT

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Verizon donates USD 2.5 mln to international Covid-19 relief efforts
Published 24 Apr 2020 09:09 CET | United States
Verizon announced a USD 2.5 million grant to be shared across a group of international countries and charities offering ...

Verizon extends extra 15 GB mobile data into May
Published 23 Apr 2020 09:42 CET | United States
Verizon is extending its offer of extra data for mobile customers during the coronavirus pandemic. The US operator is ...

Verizon enters deals with with Clearway Energy for over 380 MW of renewable energy
Published 23 Apr 2020 08:15 CET | United States
Verizon Communications entered into long-term renewable energy purchase agreements with Clearway Energy Group and Invenergy. ...

T-Mobile, Verizon, Apple, Amazon donate to California campaign to get kids online
Published 22 Apr 2020 15:58 CET | United States
The governor of California announced an agreement with major telecom operators and internet charities to provide internet access ...

Verizon Media introduces new ad, analytics tools for broadcasters, content owners
Published 22 Apr 2020 10:18 CET | United States
Verizon Media has introduced a new range of tools aimed at helping broadcasters, content owners and service providers grow ...

Verizon introduces Care Smart Watch for seniors
Published 17 Apr 2020 09:22 CET | United States
Verizon has introduced its own Care Smart Watch, aimed particularly at seniors. The watch costs USD 149.99 and comes with its own ...

Verizon acquires BlueJeans Network for undisclosed amount
Published 16 Apr 2020 15:41 CET | United States
Verizon Business has agreed to buy BlueJeans Network, a video conferencing and events platform, for an undisclosed amount. ...

Verizon provides service through virtual contact
Published 15 Apr 2020 12:00 CET | United States
Verizon deployed a new tool to serve residential and small business customers who need repairs for their wireline voice, data or ...

Verizon promises extra compensation for field staff
Published 01 Apr 2020 10:02 CET | United States
Verizon announced that it's immediately implementing a "significantly enhanced compensation plan" for the company's employees ...

Verizon, CenturyLink provide connectivity to naval hospital ships in NYC, California
Published 31 Mar 2020 10:26 CET | United States
Verizon said it has set up connectivity during the weekend to the Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort, and its 1,000 hospital beds, ...

Comcast, Verizon offer free Showtime, Epix, educational channels
Published 26 Mar 2020 08:57 CET | United States
Comcast and Verizon have opened up free VoD content from Showtime and Epix to customers. Selected learning content from channels ...

Verizon Media joins NAB Pilot broadcast innovation coalition
Published 25 Mar 2020 11:52 CET | United States
Verizon Media said it joined the National Association of Broadcasters' (NAB) Pilot programme. The programme brings together ...

Verizon lifts revenues 1.4% in Q4 helped by solid consumer, mobile customer gains
Published 30 Jan 2020 14:16 CET | United States
Verizon reported a strong set of results for the fourth quarter, helped by the most phone net additions for a Q4 in six years, ...





Related Info

Verizon donates USD 2.5 mln to international Covid-19 relief efforts
24 Apr | United States | News
Verizon extends extra 15 GB mobile data into May
23 Apr | United States | News
Verizon enters deals with with Clearway Energy for over 380 MW of renewable energy
23 Apr | United States | News
T-Mobile, Verizon, Apple, Amazon donate to California campaign to get kids online
22 Apr | United States | News
Verizon Media introduces new ad, analytics tools for broadcasters, content owners
22 Apr | United States | News
Verizon introduces Care Smart Watch for seniors
17 Apr | United States | News
Verizon acquires BlueJeans Network for undisclosed amount
16 Apr | United States | News
Verizon provides service through virtual contact
15 Apr | United States | News
Verizon promises extra compensation for field staff
1 Apr | United States | News
Verizon, CenturyLink provide connectivity to naval hospital ships in NYC, California
31 Mar | United States | News
Comcast, Verizon offer free Showtime, Epix, educational channels
26 Mar | United States | News
Verizon Media joins NAB Pilot broadcast innovation coalition
25 Mar | United States | News
Verizon lifts revenues 1.4% in Q4 helped by solid consumer, mobile customer gains
30 Jan | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Apr F5 Networks Q2
27 Apr AudioCodes Q1 2020
27 Apr Harmonic Q1 2020
27 Apr MTN Nigeria Q1 2020
28 Apr Line Q1 2020
28 Apr America Movil Q1 2020
28 Apr A1 Telekom Austria Q1 2020
28 Apr Siminn Q1 2020
28 Apr Mediatek Q1 2020
28 Apr Modern Times Group Q1 2020
28 Apr DNA Q1 results
28 Apr Telenor Q1 2020
28 Apr Calix Q1 2020
28 Apr Corning Q1 2020
28 Apr Juniper Q1 2020
28 Apr AudioCodes Q1 2020
28 Apr FireEye Q1 2020
28 Apr NXP Semiconductors Q1 2020
28 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2020
28 Apr Akamai Technologies Q1 2020
28 Apr Lattice Semiconductor Q1 2020
28 Apr Rovio Entertainment Q1 2020
29 Apr Microsoft fiscal Q3
29 Apr Qualcomm fiscal Q2
29 Apr Spotify Q1 2020
29 Apr Tecnotree Q1 2020
29 Apr American Tower Q1 2020
29 Apr Edgeware Q1 2020
29 Apr Crown Castle Q1
29 Apr Facebook Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now