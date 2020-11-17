Edition: International
Vodacom Group to acquire control of Vodafone Egypt for ZAR 41 billion

Wednesday 10 November 2021 | 09:24 CET | News
Vodacom Group announced that it has agreed terms with Vodafone to acquire its controlling stake in Vodafone Egypt. Subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, Vodacom Group will fund the acquisition of a 55 percent stake in Vodafone Egypt by issuing 242 million new ordinary shares at ZAR 135.75 per share and paying ZAR 8.2 billion in cash. This values the proposed transaction at ZAR 41 billion, or USD 2.738 billion.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Safaricom / Saudi Telecom / Telecom Egypt / Vodacom / Vodafone / Vodafone Egypt
Countries: Africa / Egypt
