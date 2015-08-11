Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Alphabet returns to revenue growth of 14% in Q3, net profit jumps 59%

Friday 30 October 2020 | 09:39 CET | News

Google's parent company Alphabet reported a return to revenue growth in the third quarter, as the advertising market recovered from the slowdown in Q2. Revenues rose 14 percent year-on-year to USD 46.2 billion, and the operating margin improved to 14 percent from 13 percent. Net profit jumped 59 percent to USD 11.2 billion or USD 16.40 per share.

Google Search generated revenues of USD 26.3 billion, up 6.5 percent from a year earlier, and YouTube's ad revenue rose 32.4 percent to USD 5.0 billion. Traffic acquisition costs rose to a total of USD 8.2 billion from USD 7.5 billion a year earlier. 

Google Cloud contributed revenues of USD 3.4 billion, up 44.8 percent year-on-year. 

The company's 'other bets' generated an operating loss of USD 1.1 billion on revenues of USD 178 million. 

Operating cash flow totaled just over USD 17 billion, and the company invested USD 5.4 billion in capital equipment during the quarter. Google ended the period with total cash of USD 132.6 billion. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Alphabet / Google / YouTube
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Global cloud spending up another third to EUR 33 bln in Q3
Published 30 Oct 2020 16:32 CET | World
Enterprise spending on cloud infrastructure services (including IaaS, PaaS and hosted private cloud services) continued soaring ...

Alphabet keert terug naar een omzetgroei van 14% in Q3, nettowinst +59%
Published 30 Oct 2020 11:23 CET | World
Google's moederbedrijf Alphabet rapporteerde een terugkeer naar omzetgroei in het derde kwartaal, nadat de advertentiemarkt zich ...

Facebook lifts revenues 22% in Q3 on higher-than-expected ad performance, sees headwinds from regulations ahead
Published 30 Oct 2020 09:15 CET | World
Facebook reported another set of solid figures for the first quarter, helped by a higher-than-expected growth in advertising ...

Twitter returns to revenue growth in Q3, sees uncertain Q4 around elections
Published 30 Oct 2020 08:17 CET | World
Twitter returned to revenue growth in the third quarter, with sales up 14 percent year-on-year to USD 936 million. Advertising ...

Alphabet reaches USD 310 mln settlement in misconduct lawsuit
Published 28 Sep 2020 10:55 CET | World
Google's parent company Alphabet confirmed the payment of USD 310 million in damages to settle a lawsuit brought by shareholders ...

Google reports lower revenues, first ever profit decline in Q2
Published 31 Jul 2020 09:19 CET | World
Google's parent Alphabet reported lower revenues and its first ever revenue fall during the second quarter, even as the company's ...

Google to slow hiring, 'recalibrate' investments this year, CEO says
Published 16 Apr 2020 10:37 CET | World
Google parent Alphabet is slowing hiring for the remainder of the year, CEO Sundar Pichai told staff in an email. He also ...

Google to invest USD 10 billion in US data centres, offices in 2020
Published 26 Feb 2020 15:58 CET | United States
Google announced plans to invest more than USD 10 billion in offices and data centres across the US in 2020. CEO Sundar Pichai ...





Related Info

Global cloud spending up another third to EUR 33 bln in Q3
16:32 | World | News
Alphabet keert terug naar een omzetgroei van 14% in Q3, nettowinst +59%
11:23 | World | News
Facebook lifts revenues 22% in Q3 on higher-than-expected ad performance, sees headwinds from regulations ahead
09:15 | World | News
Twitter returns to revenue growth in Q3, sees uncertain Q4 around elections
08:17 | World | News
Alphabet reaches USD 310 mln settlement in misconduct lawsuit
28 Sep | World | News
Google reports lower revenues, first ever profit decline in Q2
31 Jul | World | News
Google to slow hiring, 'recalibrate' investments this year, CEO says
16 Apr | World | News
Google to invest USD 10 billion in US data centres, offices in 2020
26 Feb | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

30 Oct MediaTek Q3
30 Oct Millicom Q3 2020
30 Oct Shaw Communications fiscal Q4
30 Oct Charter Communications Q3 2020
30 Oct Rovio Q3 2020
30 Oct Tecnotree Q3 2020
30 Oct Proximus Q3 2020
30 Oct KDDI fiscal Q2
02 Nov Arista Q3 2020
02 Nov Skyworks fiscal Q4
02 Nov Idemia Q3 2020
02 Nov Cirrus Logic fiscal Q2
02 Nov Ceragon Networks Q3 2020
02 Nov SBA Communications Q3
02 Nov Adtran Q3 2020
02 Nov Neophotonics Q3 2020
02 Nov Lumentum fiscal Q1
02 Nov Web Summit
03 Nov TIM Q3 2020
03 Nov Oteclo Q3 2020
04 Nov Fitbit Q3
04 Nov Cellnex Q3
04 Nov Syn Q3 2020
04 Nov Magyar Telekom Q3 2020
04 Nov Liberty Latin America Q3 2020
04 Nov Smith Micro Q3 2020
04 Nov Qorvo fiscal Q2
04 Nov Telecom Italia Q3 2020
04 Nov Liberty Global Q3 2020
04 Nov Softbank fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now