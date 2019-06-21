Edition: International
Broadband

Macquarie makes offer for Enel's Open Fiber stake

Wednesday 17 June 2020 | 09:56 CET | News

Australian infrastructure fund Macquarie has tabled an offer to acquire Enel’s 50 percent stake in Italian wholesale-only operator Open Fiber. In a statement, utility giant Enel confirmed that its board last week received a non-binding bid from Macquarie Infrastructure Real Asset for “the acquisition of the whole or part of the stake”. Italian daily La Repubblica reported that the offer was “very high” and that Macquarie could soon begin a due diligence process to make the bid binding.

Enel controls Open Fiber with state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP) and has been discussing ways of integrating the operator's fixed broadband network with that of Telecom Italia (TIM) since last June, but talks have reportedly reached a deadlock due to regulatory, funding and governance issues. Earlier this year Telecom Italia CEO Luigi Gubitosi described the business model of Open Fiber as a "failure" and insisted that a single broadband network should be controlled by a vertically integrated player such as TIM.

An unnamed source from the co-ruling 5-Star Movement told Reuters the party was ready to support Macquarie if its investment in Open Fiber could accelerate the creation of a single network. In April, Italy’s industry minister Stefano Patuanelli, a member of the 5-Star Movement, said he looked “very favourably” on the single TIM-Open Fiber broadband project, describing it as “fundamental for the country”.


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
Related

Italy launches interactive fibre-optic broadband rollout map
Published 17 Jun 2020 11:24 CET | Italy
Italy's Ministry of Economic Development (MISE) has announced the launch of a new platform containing up-to-date details of the ...

Sky Italia launches 'Sky Wifi' fixed broadband service in 26 cities
Published 16 Jun 2020 14:51 CET | Italy
Satellite broadcaster Sky Italia has finally launched its fixed broadband offer in an initial 26 cities throughout the country, ...

Iliad steps up talks with Open Fiber on fixed-line launch in Italy - report
Published 03 Jun 2020 10:28 CET | Italy
Italian mobile operator Iliad Italia has intensified discussions with wholesale provider Open Fiber about launching a fixed ...

Italian industry minister backs TIM-Open Fiber tie up
Published 28 Apr 2020 16:00 CET | Italy
Italy's industry minister has given his strong support to the project to merge the fibre assets of Telecom Italia (TIM) and ...

TIM brands Open Fiber wholesale model a 'failure'
Published 22 Apr 2020 09:29 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has described the business model of Open Fiber a "failure" during a meeting with investors, prompting a ...

Open Fiber to sue Telecom Italia following antitrust ruling - CEO
Published 07 Apr 2020 12:07 CET | Italy
The Open Fiber venture of Italian utility giant Enel and state lender CDP will take legal action against Telecom Italia (TIM) ...

Telecom Italia preparing to set up fixed line network newco with KKR - CEO
Published 12 Mar 2020 09:15 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is preparing to set up a newco called 'FiberCop' for its fibre and copper last-mile network and sell 40 ...

Telecom Italia agrees to take on KKR as partner to roll out national fibre network
Published 28 Feb 2020 09:13 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has selected US private equity firm KKR as an "exclusive partner" to help it roll out fibre-optic networks ...

Rapid solution needed to Open Fiber network project - TIM chairman
Published 26 Feb 2020 13:58 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has to quickly find a solution to achieve the goal of merging its fibre-optic assets with those of wholesale ...

TIM ready to accept KKR's funding to acquire Open Fiber - report
Published 13 Feb 2020 09:15 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is close to accepting help from private equity firm KKR to enable it to acquire wholesale fibre operator ...

Open Fiber talks continuing but 'there's always a plan B' - TIM CEO
Published 23 Jan 2020 10:04 CET | Italy
Talks between Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber to merge their fibre-optic assets into a single nationwide operator remain ...

TIM signs agreement with Enel, CDP to begin talks on Open Fiber network tie-up

Published 21 Jun 2019 09:19 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the signing of a non-disclosure agreement with utility giant Enel and state lender Cassa ...





