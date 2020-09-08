Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

TIM, Telefonica and Claro granted right to match higher Oi mobile bids

Tuesday 8 September 2020 | 15:28 CET | News

TIM Brasil, Telefonica Brasil (Vivo) and Claro (America Movil) have been granted the right to match higher bids for the mobile assets of Brazilian operator Oi. Oi also announced that its creditors have approved the proposed changes to its debt restructuring plan.

Under the so-called "stalking horse" agreement, the bidders now have the "right to top" any higher third-party bids submitted during the competitive process. The three operators have been in exclusive talks with Oi since last month after filing a joint BRL 16.5 billion offer for the company's mobile assets, also including a long-term contract to use its fibre network. 

The mobile business is the biggest asset Oi has put up for sale, along with passive infrastructure and its DTH TV business. The company is hoping the proceeds from the divestments can help reduce its debt and support plans to invest in fibre broadband and IPTV. 


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: America Movil / Claro Brasil / Oi / Telefonica Brasil / TIM Brasil / Vivo
Countries: Brazil
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Oi to divide up mobile telephony assets among rivals
Published 11 Sep 2020 15:10 CET | Brazil
Oi will divide up its mobile operations to facilitate the sale process among its rivals Vivo, Claro and TIM, reports O Globo. The ...

Rio court orders Oi to organize virtual creditors meeting
Published 24 Aug 2020 09:12 CET | Brazil
Judge Monica Maria Costa Di Pietro of the Rio de Janeiro Court of Justice confirmed the Oi's creditor meeting will take place on ...

Claro, Sky consider acquisition of Oi's DTH unit
Published 19 Aug 2020 14:38 CET | Brazil
Claro and Sky Brasil are evaluating the possible acquisition of Oi's DTH unit, the CEOs of the two operators said during during ...

Oi denies receiving bankruptcy request
Published 19 Aug 2020 14:25 CET | Brazil
Oi has issued a statement to the stock market regulator in which it denies knowledge of any bankruptcy request....

Oi seeking to raise BRL 2 billion for fibre expansion – report
Published 19 Aug 2020 11:19 CET | Brazil
Oi is preparing to raise another BRL 2 billion by the end of 2020 or the beginning of 2021 to finance the expansion of the ...

Oi to hold creditors meeting 08 September
Published 14 Aug 2020 10:57 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi announced a date for the creditors meeting to consider its new debt restructuring plan. The 7th Corporate ...

Claro, TIM and Vivo enter exclusive talks to buy Oi mobile assets
Published 10 Aug 2020 09:02 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi has granted the consortium formed by Telefonica Brasil (Vivo), TIM and Claro exclusivity in negotiations to ...

Oi creditors oppose changes to recovery plan - report
Published 07 Aug 2020 11:16 CET | Brazil
A group of creditors has filed objections in court against Oi's proposed amendment to its judicial reorganization plan, reports ...

Highline gives up on Oi mobile bid - report
Published 03 Aug 2020 12:19 CET | Brazil
Highline do Brasil, controlled by investment company Digital Colony, has given up on its offer for Oi's mobile telephony assets, ...

TIM, Telefonica and Claro update bid for Oi's mobile business to BRL 16.5 billion
Published 28 Jul 2020 08:32 CET | Brazil
TIM Brasil, Claro and Telefonica Brasil have submitted an updated binding bid for the acquisition of Oi's mobile assets worth BRL ...

Oi enters exclusive talks with Highline for mobile sale
Published 23 Jul 2020 08:15 CET | Brazil
Brazilian operator Oi has signed an exclusivity agreement with Highline after it submitted the best binding offer for the ...

Highline submits bids for Oi towers
Published 20 Jul 2020 13:12 CET | Brazil
Highline do Brasil has submitted a binding bid for 100 percent of Oi's outdoor and indoor radiofrequency transmission sites. If ...

S&P downgrades Oi's credit rating on expected debt haircut
Published 22 Jun 2020 15:17 CET | Brazil
Standard & Poor's (S&P) has reviewed the credit rating of Oi and downgraded the Brazilian operator from B- to CC on a global ...

Telefonica Brasil and TIM analyzing Oi data for possible bid
Published 10 Jun 2020 16:35 CET | Brazil
Vivo owner Telefonica Brasil and TIM are still analysing data from Oi's mobile operations, to decide if the consortium will make ...

Oi to propose changes to debt restructuring plan
Published 02 Mar 2020 09:51 CET | Brazil
Oi has filed a petition with the 7th Corporate Court of Rio de Janeiro a proposal to its creditors on an amendment to the ...





Related Info

Oi to divide up mobile telephony assets among rivals
11 Sep | Brazil | News
Rio court orders Oi to organize virtual creditors meeting
24 Aug | Brazil | News
Claro, Sky consider acquisition of Oi's DTH unit
19 Aug | Brazil | News
Oi denies receiving bankruptcy request
19 Aug | Brazil | News
Oi seeking to raise BRL 2 billion for fibre expansion – report
19 Aug | Brazil | News
Oi to hold creditors meeting 08 September
14 Aug | Brazil | News
Claro, TIM and Vivo enter exclusive talks to buy Oi mobile assets
10 Aug | Brazil | News
Oi creditors oppose changes to recovery plan - report
7 Aug | Brazil | News
Highline gives up on Oi mobile bid - report
3 Aug | Brazil | News
TIM, Telefonica and Claro update bid for Oi's mobile business to BRL 16.5 billion
28 Jul | Brazil | News
Oi enters exclusive talks with Highline for mobile sale
23 Jul | Brazil | News
Highline submits bids for Oi towers
20 Jul | Brazil | News
S&P downgrades Oi's credit rating on expected debt haircut
22 Jun | Brazil | News
Telefonica Brasil and TIM analyzing Oi data for possible bid
10 Jun | Brazil | News
Oi to propose changes to debt restructuring plan
2 Mar | Brazil | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

10 Sep Huawei Developer Conference 2020
14 Sep Digital week - ICT Spring
14 Sep FCC Forum on 5G Open Radio Access Networks
15 Sep Bango H1
15 Sep MVNOs World Congress
15 Sep Apple product launch event
17 Sep Global Cloud Xchange fiscal Q1
17 Sep WANdisco H1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now