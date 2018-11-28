Comcast, Charter, ViacomCBS to collaborate on targeted advertising with new joint venture

Comcast, Charter and ViacomCBS have announced a Blockgraph partnership and new joint venture, aimed at promoting advanced, and especially targeted, advertising for TV and video. The software platform provides audience insights for both media planning and measurement and de-identified targeted advertising. The partners said the technology will help media companies provide marketers with insights across their collective platforms, without relying only third parties.
Blockgraph was originally launched in 2017 within Comcast Advertising’s tech unit, FreeWheel. The vision has now shifted to becoming a collaborative industry system, with Charter and ViacomCBS as early supporters.
The joint venture will be led by Jason Manningham, the GM of Blockgraph under Freewheel. Early adopters of the Blockgraph technology include Comcast’s NBCUniversal, which has started integrating Blockgraph into its AdSmart platform.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions