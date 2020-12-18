Edition: International
Enel to sell minimum 40% stake in Open Fiber to Macquarie

Friday 18 December 2020 | 09:17 CET | News
Italian energy giant Enel said its board has given the go ahead to sell up to 50 percent of wholesale operator Open Fiber to Australian fund Macquarie, potentially paving the way to a nationwide fibre-optic network open equally to all market players. In a statement, Enel said its CEO had been given a mandate to sell between 40 percent and 50 percent of Open Fiber to Macquarie by June. The Australian fund has agreed to pay EUR 2.65 billion for Enel's full 50 percent stake, including the transfer of a shareholder loan worth EUR 270 million.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

