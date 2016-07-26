Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Summary of international coronavirus-related telecoms and media news - week 15

Friday 10 April 2020 | 12:14 CET | News
The impact of the coronovirus is growing by the day. Usage of telecom and media services is increasing, but that is only part of the story. We have summarised the news of the past week below, in order to provide an overview of the many ways the Covid-19 crisis is affecting the TMT sector.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: A1 / Alphabet / Apple / AT&T / Berec / BT / Cable One / Channel 4 / Comcast / CTV / Digi / Digi / Disney / DNA / Eleven Sports / Euskaltel / Eutelsat / GSMA / ICASA / Iflix / Intel / ITV / Kazakhtelecom / KPN / Liberty Global / M6 / Makedonski Telekom / Maxis / Microsoft / NBN Co / Openreach / OTE / Sky / Sky Deutschland / Snapchat / SoundCloud / Sunrise / Telecom Retail / Telefonica / Telenet / TF1 / TIM / UPC / Verizon / ViacomCBS / Vodafone / WPP / Xandr / Yelp
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

,

Covid-19

,

Weekoverzichten

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Eutelsat sees marginal revenue impact from Covid-19 pandemic, plans 30% dividend cut

Published 10 Apr 2020 09:56 CET | World
Satellite operator Eutelsat trimmed its full-year revenue outlook due to the Covid-19 crisis. Its operating verticals are now ...

Smartphone sales to fall 23% this year due to Covid-19 impact - study
Published 10 Apr 2020 09:32 CET | World
The inevitable global recession caused by the Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic will create significant disruption to the ...

Eleven Sports offering free content In Italy And Portugal
Published 10 Apr 2020 08:58 CET | Italy
Sports streaming service Eleven Sports announced that it will continue to offer free access to its programming in Italy and ...

Irish Minister sign regulations for temporary release of extra spectrum
Published 09 Apr 2020 17:10 CET | Ireland
Ireland's Communications Minister Richard Bruton and ComReg have signed regulations to enable the regulator to release additional ...

ITV supports NHS Charities Together campaign to thank NHS staff
Published 09 Apr 2020 16:15 CET | United Kingdom
UK public service broadcaster ITV is partnering with NHS Charities Together as the official broadcast media partner on a new ...

A1 to reopen ten more shops from 14 April

Published 09 Apr 2020 16:08 CET | Austria
Austrian operator A1 said it will reopen ten of its shops from 14 April.  The company has kept shops open in all regions since ...

Channel 4 to furlough 10% of staff, executives take 20% pay cut
Published 09 Apr 2020 16:07 CET | United Kingdom
UK public service broadcaster Channel 4 has announced a financial plan to support the company through the economic impact of the ...

UPC Switzerland sees mobile calls nearly double
Published 09 Apr 2020 09:24 CET | Switzerland
UPC Switzerland said it has recorded an increase in mobile telephony of 90-100 percent since the start of the Covid-19 crisis. On ...

Covid-19 crisis to hit telecom revenues this year - TIM CEO
Published 09 Apr 2020 08:58 CET | Italy
The coronavirus crisis is set to prompt to a steeper decline in revenues in the telecommunications sector this year, according to ...

Romania fixed internet traffic up 21%, mobile internet up 12% amid Corona crisis
Published 08 Apr 2020 17:18 CET | Romania
Romanian telecom authority Ancom said the total data traffic increased on average by 12 percent on mobile networks and by 20.9 ...

OTE buys beds, monitors for hospital ICUs
Published 08 Apr 2020 16:19 CET | Greece
OTE Group proceeded with the purchase of 110 hospital beds and monitors for the intensive care units of Greek hospitals, in the ...

Vodafone using crowdsourcing app to fight coronavirus
Published 08 Apr 2020 16:00 CET | Spain
The Vodafone Foundation has teamed up with scientists at Imperial College London to launch a project designed to harness the ...

Australian operators form work group to manage congestion caused by covid-19 pandemic
Published 08 Apr 2020 15:47 CET | Australia
The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) has granted interim authorisation allowing NBN Co and five retail service ...

KPN sees limited impact on Q1 results from pandemic
Published 08 Apr 2020 15:19 CET | Netherlands
KPN expects the covid-19 pandemic to have a limited impact on its key performance indicators and financial results for the first ...

Scandinavian media poised to receive state aid to mitigate virus fall-out
Published 08 Apr 2020 13:24 CET | Scandinavia
The Danish government said it it will provide an estimated DKK 180 million in aid to support media affected by the coronavirus ...

Belgian regulator provides guidelines for reopening telecom shops
Published 08 Apr 2020 11:47 CET | Belgium
Belgian regulator BIPT has officially designated telecom firms as "essential" services, and provided more guidelines on its ...

Cable One donates USD 300,000 to support Covid-19 relief
Published 08 Apr 2020 10:25 CET | United States
Cable One donated USD 150,000 to the Meals on Wheels America Covid-19 Response Fund and USD 150,000 to local food banks in the ...

Makedonski Telekom donates internet for long-distance learning
Published 08 Apr 2020 10:13 CET | North Macedonia
In cooperation with the Ministry of Information Society and the Ministry of Education and Science, Makedonski Telekom will enable ...

Sky Deutschland in talks with German Football League over advance payments for TV rights
Published 08 Apr 2020 10:12 CET | Germany
Sky Deutschland is in talks with the German Football League (DFL) regarding advance payments to teams for broadcasting rights, ...

Euskaltel traffic up 90% on landlines and 65% on mobile
Published 08 Apr 2020 09:49 CET | Spain
Spanish regional operator Euskaltel announced that its fixed and mobile networks have continued to surge since the government's ...

Sunrise partners with Zurich and Bank Cler to back vouchers for small firms closed by coronavirus
Published 08 Apr 2020 09:38 CET | Switzerland
Swiss operator Sunrise said it has signed a partnership agreement with the insurance company Zurich, Bank Cler and Hamsterli.ch, ...

EU privacy regulators to develop guidance on using location data to track covid-19
Published 08 Apr 2020 09:20 CET | Europe
The European Data Protection Board plans to develop guidance for governments and researchers planning to use personal data in ...

Twitter CEO to spend USD 1 bln on new charity for Covid-19 relief, girl's education
Published 08 Apr 2020 08:55 CET | World
Twitter and Square CEO Jack Dorsey announced he's giving USD 1 billion to Covid-19 relief efforts. The money comes from his ...

Digi offers free Covid-19 digital insurance plan for 200,000 customers

Published 08 Apr 2020 08:12 CET | Malaysia
Malaysian operator Digi has announced it is offering a free Covid Cover insurance plan to the first 200,000 customers. The Covid ...

Maxis offers 1GB of data per day during covid-19 crisis
Published 08 Apr 2020 07:48 CET | Malaysia
Malaysian operator Maxis is offering 1GB of mobile data every day for all Maxis postpaid, Maxis Business postpaid, Hotlink ...

Telenet offers Yelo Play free to hospitals, care homes
Published 07 Apr 2020 16:57 CET | Belgium
Telenet is offering its Yelo Play service free to healthcare institutions. Over 1,000 hospitals, care homes and clinics across ...

Swiss public broadcaster furloughs 600 employees due to Covid-19 crisis

Published 07 Apr 2020 16:10 CET | Switzerland
Swiss public broadcaster SRG SSR said that it plans reduced working hours for around 600 employees due to the Covid-19 crisis. ...

ICASA orders zero-rated access to websites providing coronavirus public information
Published 07 Apr 2020 14:07 CET | South Africa
The Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (ICASA) has issued regulations requiring all ISPs to zero-rate certain ...

Snapchat launches AR lens for Covid-19 donations
Published 07 Apr 2020 11:02 CET | World
Snapchat has announced the launch of new augmented reality donation lenses for users who want to support Covid-19 relief efforts. ...

Vodafone NZ network traffic grows 20-100% from February, international roaming plunges 99%
Published 07 Apr 2020 10:50 CET | New Zealand
Vodafone New Zealand reports it is continuing to see significant increases in calls and data on its network, as the country ...

Kazakhtelecom reports 20% jump in data traffic

Published 07 Apr 2020 10:18 CET | Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan's national operator Kazakhtelecom announced that data traffic is up by 20 percent on its network since the start of ...

NBN Co sees peak download throughput jump 18% to 13.1 Tbps

Published 07 Apr 2020 09:57 CET | Australia
NBN Co, the company building and operating Australia's broadband access network, reports that, compared to the last week of ...

Telefonica reports jump in calls abroad over fixed network during Covid-19 crisis

Published 07 Apr 2020 08:55 CET | Germany
Telefonica Germany said it has seen growth in the number of calls abroad over its fixed network. O2 landline customers are ...

Reports show internet traffic stabilising as conferencing, streaming keep demand high
Published 07 Apr 2020 08:41 CET | Europe
Telecom traffic around the world is starting to stabilise, after the initial sharp increase in mid-March when confinement ...

ITV cancels directors' bonuses to help manage costs during Covd-19 crisis
Published 06 Apr 2020 14:45 CET | United Kingdom
As part of measures to reduce costs and manage cashflow during the Covid-19 crisis, UK broadcaster ITV has cancelled the the ...

BT pledges no coronavirus-related job cuts; CEO Jansen donates salary to charity
Published 06 Apr 2020 10:57 CET | United Kingdom
BT has committed to no job losses related to the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis for the foreseeable future (at least the next ...

Vodafone fixed broadband usage up more than 50% in Italy and Spain
Published 06 Apr 2020 10:52 CET | Europe
Vodafone has seen six months of forecast network demand growth emerge in the past four weeks in Europe, following the adoption of ...

Belgium allows telecom shops to reopen

Published 06 Apr 2020 08:58 CET | Belgium
The Belgian government is allowing telecom shops to re-open in limited circumstances. Most had closed from mid-March when ...





Related Info

Eutelsat sees marginal revenue impact from Covid-19 pandemic, plans 30% dividend cut
09:56 | World | News
Smartphone sales to fall 23% this year due to Covid-19 impact - study
09:32 | World | News
Eleven Sports offering free content In Italy And Portugal
08:58 | Italy | News
Irish Minister sign regulations for temporary release of extra spectrum
9 Apr | Ireland | News
ITV supports NHS Charities Together campaign to thank NHS staff
9 Apr | United Kingdom | News
A1 to reopen ten more shops from 14 April
9 Apr | Austria | News
Channel 4 to furlough 10% of staff, executives take 20% pay cut
9 Apr | United Kingdom | News
UPC Switzerland sees mobile calls nearly double
9 Apr | Switzerland | News
Covid-19 crisis to hit telecom revenues this year - TIM CEO
9 Apr | Italy | News
Romania fixed internet traffic up 21%, mobile internet up 12% amid Corona crisis
8 Apr | Romania | News
OTE buys beds, monitors for hospital ICUs
8 Apr | Greece | News
Vodafone using crowdsourcing app to fight coronavirus
8 Apr | Spain | News
Australian operators form work group to manage congestion caused by covid-19 pandemic
8 Apr | Australia | News
KPN sees limited impact on Q1 results from pandemic
8 Apr | Netherlands | News
Scandinavian media poised to receive state aid to mitigate virus fall-out
8 Apr | Scandinavia | News
Belgian regulator provides guidelines for reopening telecom shops
8 Apr | Belgium | News
Cable One donates USD 300,000 to support Covid-19 relief
8 Apr | United States | News
Makedonski Telekom donates internet for long-distance learning
8 Apr | North Macedonia | News
Sky Deutschland in talks with German Football League over advance payments for TV rights
8 Apr | Germany | News
Euskaltel traffic up 90% on landlines and 65% on mobile
8 Apr | Spain | News
Sunrise partners with Zurich and Bank Cler to back vouchers for small firms closed by coronavirus
8 Apr | Switzerland | News
EU privacy regulators to develop guidance on using location data to track covid-19
8 Apr | Europe | News
Twitter CEO to spend USD 1 bln on new charity for Covid-19 relief, girl's education
8 Apr | World | News
Digi offers free Covid-19 digital insurance plan for 200,000 customers
8 Apr | Malaysia | News
Maxis offers 1GB of data per day during covid-19 crisis
8 Apr | Malaysia | News
Telenet offers Yelo Play free to hospitals, care homes
7 Apr | Belgium | News
Swiss public broadcaster furloughs 600 employees due to Covid-19 crisis
7 Apr | Switzerland | News
ICASA orders zero-rated access to websites providing coronavirus public information
7 Apr | South Africa | News
Snapchat launches AR lens for Covid-19 donations
7 Apr | World | News
Vodafone NZ network traffic grows 20-100% from February, international roaming plunges 99%
7 Apr | New Zealand | News
Kazakhtelecom reports 20% jump in data traffic
7 Apr | Kazakhstan | News
NBN Co sees peak download throughput jump 18% to 13.1 Tbps
7 Apr | Australia | News
Telefonica reports jump in calls abroad over fixed network during Covid-19 crisis
7 Apr | Germany | News
Reports show internet traffic stabilising as conferencing, streaming keep demand high
7 Apr | Europe | News
ITV cancels directors' bonuses to help manage costs during Covd-19 crisis
6 Apr | United Kingdom | News
BT pledges no coronavirus-related job cuts; CEO Jansen donates salary to charity
6 Apr | United Kingdom | News
Vodafone fixed broadband usage up more than 50% in Italy and Spain
6 Apr | Europe | News
Belgium allows telecom shops to reopen
6 Apr | Belgium | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

13 Apr Telecompaper holiday
14 Apr OnePlus 8 launch
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now